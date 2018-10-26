An anonymous FSU donor just matched Willie Taggart’s pledge for a new football facility

Willie Taggart has maintained the need to improve the football facilities at Florida State for quite some time.
Former Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher wanted a standalone football facility, too, before leaving for Texas A&M last year, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
After FSU announced in early September its new Unconquered Campaign, a five-year $100 million fundraising effort for their athletic programs that included $60 million for a standalone football facility, Taggart and his wife Taneshia donated $1 million toward it.
Now an anonymous donor matched the Taggart’s pledge, the school announced in a press release.
“I was astonished by Coach Taggart’s and Taneshia’s personal investment in the Unconquered Campaign and in this new football operations concept,” the anonymous donor said in the press release. “Anyone who has the conviction and character to lead by example like that — especially so early on in their tenure — deserves a high level of support. “When I initially heard about their commitment, I was so taken back that I had to ask Seminole Boosters, Inc. representatives if it was actually real. They confirmed it was, so I then began thinking of how I could respond and back them. I am proud of Coach Taggart, and it is an honor to support him and his program. I believe this football operations facility will play a prominent role in advancing FSU Football.”
