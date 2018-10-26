One of top running backs decommits from UGA. What does it mean for other programs?

One of the biggest running back prospects for the 2019 class has reopened his recruiting.
John Emery Jr., a five-star recruit listed as the consensus No. 2 running back by the 247 Sports’ composite rankings, decommitted from Georgia via social media.
Emery, who plays for Destrehan (Louisiana) High, has been all about the Bulldogs since late July. He committed to UGA two days after taking an official visit to the school. He most recently was at the Georgia-LSU game, which saw the host Tigers smash the Bulldogs but Emery told DawgNation the outcome didn’t change his commitment.
Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class has taken some hits in October with four decommitments, and it’s giving other programs opportunities to cash in.
Five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, for example, decommitted from the Bulldogs on Oct. 2.
So what does it all mean?
Well, Georgia finds itself at No. 4 in the 247 Sports’ team rankings for the 2019 recruiting class behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Oregon. The Bulldogs are down to 16 commits, none at running back. LSU is considered a front-runner to land Emery now, though other programs like Florida State could try entering the mix. The Seminoles offered Emery in early July before he became tethered to UGA.
FSU coach Willie Taggart and assistant coach Raymond Woodie are known for their recruiting skills.
There are other running back targets the Bulldogs could try landing, if they can’t convince Emery to return.
Trey Sanders, a Port St. Joe native who is playing his second season at Bradenton’s IMG Academy, is the top overall running back prospect according to 247 Sports.
He hasn’t committed anywhere, though Alabama and Florida are the favorites to secure his talent. Sanders’ teammate at IMG Academy, Noah Cain, is ranked as the sixth-best running back prospect. He has also not committed, with Texas and LSU among the favorites to grab the native Texan.
Sony Michel (New England Patriots) and Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) both departed UGA for the NFL after last season, which paved the way for Georgia to nab Miami Central’s James Cook from FSU and Miami.
The Bulldogs have five running backs on their current roster, including the aforementioned Cook, a freshman and younger brother to NFL running back Dalvin Cook.
