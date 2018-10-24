Hurricane Michael damaged this college football player’s home. Here’s how to help

Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc across Florida’s panhandle region a couple weeks ago. So many buildings and homes were partially or completely destroyed.
South Florida sophomore offensive lineman Christion Gainer, who played at Bay High School in Panama City, saw his home in line with the storm’s destructive path.
Now USF, in compliance with the NCAA and its own athletics compliance department, has started a GoFundMe account seeking $10,000 to help Gainer’s family with the damages to their Panama City home.
According to the GoFundMe page, Gainer’s home saw significant structural damage as well as various possessions such as furniture and appliances lost in the storm.
About 10 people were in the home when the storm hit, but are all OK, GoUSFBulls.com reported.
“When they heard the hurricane was coming, they decided to bunker in. They thought they could wait it out,” Gainer told GoUSFBulls.com last Friday. “When it hit, the ceiling came through the living room and one of the bedrooms. My whole family was in there.”
A total of $370 has been raised in the two hours since the GoFundMe was started. Donations can be made here.
Last week, Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson raised more than $107,000 with a GoFundMe account to help rebuild his home lost to Hurricane Michael.
