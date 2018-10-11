Cowboys cut this former IMG Academy and Alabama running back. He found a new job soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Alabama and IMG Academy running back Bo Scarbrough to their practice squad Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys released Scarbrough on Tuesday. Dallas drafted the rookie in the seventh round last April.
After battling injuries throughout his high school and college career, Scarbrough had a hip injury during training camp. Eventually, he joined the Cowboys’ practice squad before they cut him this week.
The Jaguars have been without Leonard Fournette, who is injured, and they’ve been active signing running backs. They included Jamaal Charles and David Williams.
A member of IMG’s inaugural football team in Bradenton, Florida, Scarbrough carried the Ascenders’ offense before heading to his native Alabama to play for the Crimson Tide.
He ran for more than 1,500 yards in three seasons with Bama, before Dallas drafted him this past April.
Scarbrough ran into some off the field controversy at last season’s national championship game with Georgia. Walking through the tunnel before the game, Scarbrough was caught on video by The Sporting News of saying, “[Expletive] Trump.”
President Donald Trump was on the field for the National Anthem. Players from Alabama and Georgia were not.
Scarbrough denied saying anything about Trump at the time. Instead, it was Georgia and not Trump in his comment.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments