Is UCF the best team in the state? We might find out if this bowl projection holds true.

The first College Football Playoff rankings are a few weeks away, and there’s plenty of time for upsets and shakeups to the current Top 25 rankings.

However, there are still early projections being done on who will make the cut and where certain teams will land when the bowl season gets going in December.

Despite holding the nation’s longest winning streak at 18 games, the unbeaten UCF Knights aren’t listed in USA Today’s projected CFP. Rather, all Power 5 conference schools, aside from independent Notre Dame, make up the list. They are Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson to go with the Fighting Irish.

UCF is projected to land in the Peach Bowl against an SEC foe for a second straight year, according to USA Today.

But it’s not an SEC West opponent like Auburn from last season.

No, it’s a statewide bragging rights opponent in the University of Florida. After UF upset LSU last week, the Gators slotted themselves into an at-large berth in a New Year’s Six Bowl. The SEC historically has a representative in the Peach Bowl, which is where USA Today projects UF to be and against none other than UCF.

The Gators are 2-0 all-time against the Knights, with the last meeting happening in 2006.

Other state programs projected include Miami in the Camping World Bowl against Oklahoma, who were upset by Texas last weekend, and Florida State in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State. Florida Atlantic is projected to be in the Bahamas Bowl against Toledo and USF is projected in the Gasparilla bowl against FIU.

USA Today’s CFP projection has Alabama playing Ohio State and Clemson playing Notre Dame in the semifinals with Alabama and Clemson meeting in the national championship game for the third time in four years.

