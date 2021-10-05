UM basketball coaches Larranaga, Meier share first impressions of their 2021-22 teams

After a season of COVID disruptions, uncertainty, empty arenas and injuries to key players, the University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams are extra pumped to get the 2021-22 season underway.

The men’s team opens with an Oct. 20 home exhibition against Nova Southeastern; and the regular season starts Nov. 9 at home against Canisius. The women open Nov. 9 at home against Jackson State.

Practice is underway, and coaches Jim Larranaga and Katie Meier like what they have seen so far.

“Last year it was kind of the Columbus effect where you’re driving over a bridge and don’t know what’s on the other side, so you slow down,” is how Meier described the 2020-21 season. “Are we even having a conference? Will there be an NCAA Tournament? You’re driving over a bridge to nowhere, and you can’t play as fast as furious and fierce and gutsy as you want to.”

The mood has changed. Although the pandemic is not over, college basketball is expected to look a lot more normal this season. Fans will return to the Watsco Center for Hurricanes games.

“We sorely missed the fans,” Larranaga said. “We’re very hopeful our fans and student body will show up and get us off to a good start.”

The men’s team lost five players to the transfer portal, including point guard Chris Lykes, who went to Arkansas, and Earl Timberlake, who landed at Memphis. But Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty are back after testing the NBA waters. Sam Waardenburg is back from a foot injury. UM restocked with DePaul transfer Charlie Moore, George Mason transfer Jordan Miller, and four promising freshmen.

Moore, a point guard is at his fourth school in five years. He started at Cal, went to Kansas and DePaul before switching to UM. “When you’ve played in the Pac 12, Big 12, Big East and now the ACC, you should be able to bring that experience to the court,” Larranaga said.

Freshman Nisine Poplar is nicknamed “Wooga,” but Larranaga is calling the sharpshooter “Billy the Kid” after he scored 20 points in a 20-minute scrimmage.

The UM men are also happier with new trainer Sam Johnson, who replaced Cory Kaplan. “Players were upset last year, complaining about the atmosphere in the training room, but the atmosphere is very positive now,” Larranaga said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“There’s just a different excitement level this year, a little bit more certainty, and we needed it,” Meier said. “We had a great summer. We made a lot of changes in our culture. Our roster looks different and there’s new energy. I love, love this team. They are competitive, scrapping, clawing, and loud.”

She is excited about the return of point guard Mykea Gray, who missed last season with a torn ACL.

“Wow, does she look good,” Meier said of Gray. “She’s asking for a lot of film, showing a ton of leadership, being really vocal. She’s the captain of the ship. She has to steer the direction of the team and isn’t settling for anything less than excellence.”

Meier is also encouraged by Utah transfer Lola Pendande and freshmen LaShae Dwyer, Jasmyne Roberts and Ja’Leah Williams of Pompano Beach Blanche Ely.

“Ja’Leah, what a steal she was,” Meier said. “I call her the barracuda because her closing speed reminds me of when I’m fishing and got a nice fish on the line and a barracuda comes and just grabs my fish, that’s Ja’Leah. She’s a little bit like Bay-Bay (former UM star Riquina “Bay Bay” Williams, now in the WNBA). She’s that fast.”