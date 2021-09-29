UM Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes Olympians, former NFL and WNBA players

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 inductees on Wednesday and the group includes two former NFL first-round draft picks, two Olympians, a former WNBA player and European league basketball player.

The inductees are: Cleveland Gary and D.J. Williams (football), Tim Harris and T’erea Brown (track and field), Shenise Johnson and Jack McClinton (basketball), Jeff Alkire (baseball), Brittany Viola (diving), Lane Carico (volleyball) and Conny Falk (tennis).

The 53rd annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held next Spring and the inductees will be honored during an on-field ceremony during the UM vs. Georgia Tech football game on Nov. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We are honored to induct this outstanding class of athletes into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame,” said UM Sports Hall of Fame president Mead McCabe. “We will celebrate these athletes and their amazing accomplishments at our Induction Banquet in the Spring of 2022, and we invite all Canes Fans to join us in welcoming the Class of 2022.”

The 2022 inductees have an impressive collective resume.

Alkire was a consensus All American in 1992 and led the Hurricanes to the College World Series. He also played for coach Ron Fraser at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Brown won the 2011 NCAA national title in the 400-meter hurdles and competed in the 2012 London Olympics. Carico was the ACC Volleyball Player of the Year and ACC Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2011.

Falk was a three-time All-American and the first UM tennis player to reach No. 1 in the nation. Gary was an All-American, his 57 receptions is still a school record for most in a season by a UM running back and he played five years in the NFL.

Harris was a four-time All-American in the 800 meters and still holds the school record. Johnson was the only player in UM women’s basketball history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2011. She played in the WNBA and is now an assistant coach at UM.

McClinton was All-ACC in 2007-08 and 2008-09 and made the ACC All-Academic team all three years he was at UM. He went on to have a successful career overseas. Viola was a two-time national champion in platform diving in 2008 and 2011. Williams was first-team All-Big East and spent 17 years in the NFL after being picked No. 17 overall by the Denver Broncos.

The UM Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1966 and honors student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University while at UM.

For information on the Induction Banquet, or the Hall of Fame’s other events (golf tournament, bowling tournament and fishing tournament), go to UMSportsHallofFame.com or contact them at 305-284-2775.