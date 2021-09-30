Miami Hurricanes lose another quarterback: Jake Garcia out with injury vs. Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes are down another quarterback for their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Jake Garcia, who split time with Tyler Van Dyke in Miami’s 69-0 win against the FCS Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday, is out for the Hurricanes’ Thursday game with an undisclosed injury, Miami confirmed.

With King expected to be out with a shoulder injury, all indications point to Van Dyke making his second straight start — and his first career start against an FBS opponent.

Garcia made his first career appearance Saturday, going 11 of 14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns off the bench. Van Dyke went 10 of 11 for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start Saturday. The two freshmen alternated every two drives to begin the game as King sat out with his shoulder injury.

King was on the field for early warmups, wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, and tossing a football. Garcia was not on the field for early warm-up session.

With King and Garcia likely out, quarterback Peyton Matocha will probably be the backup to Van Dyke.

