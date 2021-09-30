Hurricanes battle but lose when game-winning field-goal attempt bounces off upright

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) runs with the ball against the defense from Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Ben Smiley III (10) during the first quarter of their ACC football game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The late, great Howard Schnellenberger, coach of Miami’s first national championship team in 1983, was added to the Hurricanes’ Ring of Honor at halftime of UM vs. Virginia on Thursday night.

The honor of the night, however, came inches from going to kicker Andy Borregales — until his 33-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the left upright as time expired to give Virginia the 30-28 victory in Miami’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Until UM mounted its second-half comeback that turned into a frantic fourth-quarter battle, not a whole lot approached honorable for Miami in the ESPN national telecast from Hard Rock Stadium. But somehow, halftime boos turned into joyous cheers from the crowd of 37,269 that witnessed a game with the lowest of first-half lows and highest of second-half highs.

UM, which scored 21 second-half points, began its final drive began with 4:45 left. The Canes had come within two points on a valiant touchdown scramble by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke with 9:09 left.

Van Dyke completed 15 of 29 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. He hit 11 of 18 for 140 yards in the second half. He was sacked four times.

Miami played for the second consecutive week without injured starting quarterback D’Eriq King (shoulder), and for the first week without injured freshman backup Jake Garcia, who badly hurt his ankle last game, UM coach Manny Diaz revealed, and will be out at least through October and possibly part of November.

Second-year freshman Van Dyke learned quickly that the Cavaliers, no matter how desperate for a win, were not the same animal as the FCS team that UM slaughtered last week.

UM, which fell to 2-3 for the first time since 2019, gained 372 yards.

Harris had 111 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who came into Thursday No. 1 nationally in passing yards-per-game, was 25 of 44 for 268 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 and 1-2.

Even when UM finally did something to turn home crowd boos into cheers (a third-quarter Corey Flagg interception followed three plays later by Van Dyke’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Mike Harley to cut the UVA lead to 19-14), the Cavaliers scored a spectacular touchdown on their ensuing drive. On that play, Armstrong’s 36-yard pass went through the arms of UM cornerback Marcus Clarke, then bounced off Cavalier Dontayvion Wicks’ back and arm as he rolled over and grabbed the ball before it hit the ground.

A two-point UVA conversion gave the Cavs a 27-14 lead at 5:50 of the third quarter.

The Hurricanes came back two drives later with a 57-yard touchdown rush by Harris to cut the deficit to 27-21 at 1:04 of the third quarter, but UVA drove 62 yards on nine plays to begin the fourth quarter with a 30-yard field goal to make it 30-21 Virginia.

UM’s first touchdown was an impressive leap over a pile of Cavaliers for a second-quarter, 1-yard plunge by Harris that culminated a five-play, 54-yard drive. The drive began with a 36-yard completion by Van Dyke to Charleston Rambo.

By the end of the first quarter the Cavaliers led 9-0 and had held Miami to 10 total yards.

By halftime, with fans booing, it was 16-17 Virginia, with the Hurricanes up to 94 yards.

Miami has more than two weeks to ponder what might have been or what still could be should the ACC stay wacky and unpredictable. The Canes get to heal their physical, mental and emotional wounds before traveling next to Raleigh to face Coast Division opponent North Carolina (2-2, 1-2), which trounced UM to end the 2020 regular season.