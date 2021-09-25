Led by two freshman quarterbacks, Miami Hurricanes crush little CCSU, finally can exhale

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Brashard Smith (12) runs for a touchdown against State Blue Devils cornerback Dexter Lawson Jr. (10) during the first quarter of their ACC football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

It took an FCS team that plays its home games in a 5,000-seat stadium and didn’t compete last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and two young backup quarterbacks who excelled in their first real taste of college football — to spark joy Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes.

No matter how insignificant the target of their bullying, the Hurricanes were thrilled to get the win and play lots of youngsters doing it.

Miami defeated Central Connecticut State University 69-0 at Hard Rock Stadium, raising its record to 2-2 and finally giving the Canes something to smile about. That is, at least until next Thursday when they meet Virginia at 7 p.m. on national television (ESPN) in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener and first of eight consecutive ACC games.

Saturday marked UM’s largest margin of victory since a 77-0 shutout of Savannah State in 2018 and third largest margin of victory in school history.

Led by second-year freshman starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman quarterback Jake Garcia, with usual starter D’Eriq King sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Hurricanes scored on their first seven drives. They amassed a school-record 739 yards, 488 of them by halftime in front of an announced crowd of 44,019. They led 21-0, 49-0 at the half and 62-0 after three quarters.

Van Dyke (10 of 11 for 270 yards and three touchdowns) completed all six of his first-half passes for 236 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Mike Harley, 75-yard touchdown to freshman dazzler Brashard Smith and 83-yard touchdown to veteran running back Cam’Ron Harris (100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 first-half carries). He was sacked twice.

Garcia (11 of 14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns) completed 7 of 10 passes in the first half for 48 yards. He also paraded his wheels on a 45-yard sprint that led to a 2-yard Harris touchdown rush in the second quarter. Through late in the third quarter on a 44-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jacolby George, the Canes had scored on all five of Garcia-led drives and four of five Van Dyke drives (not counting a 1-yard knee to end the first half). Garcia’s other touchdown was a spectacular one-handed reception by freshman Romello Brinson in the third quarter.

Miami made it five of six for Van Dyke-led touchdown drives at 14:34 of the fourth quarter on freshman Thad Franklin’s first career score, a 31-yard rush.

Freshman Cody Brown added two rushing touchdowns.

Van Dyke and Garcia each led two series, respectively, to start the game and then alternated series until the half.

Fellow scholarship quarterback Peyton Matocha, a third-year redshirt freshman, entered the game at 13:45 of the fourth quarter.

The formerly heavily penalized Hurricanes finished the game with three penalties for 40 yards, and would have had none in the first half had Harris not been flagged for excessive celebration after an 83-yard touchdown run that took 14 seconds off the clock.