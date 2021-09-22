Miami’s QBs of future will play as D’Eriq King likely out. OL Rivers (knee) done for season

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King had little chance of surviving the Michigan State defensive onslaught last Saturday. He has no chance of surviving the season intact.

Hurricanes fans will see Miami’s quarterbacks of the future Saturday — second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia — against FCS-opponent Central Connecticut State (1-2), as sixth-year senior King is likely out with a shoulder injury, coach Manny Diaz said Wednesday.

“D’Eriq is really doubtful for this weekend,’’ said Diaz, who wouldn’t divulge specifics and said King hasn’t practiced this week. “I’m giving you what I’m getting, where we’re at. And that’s kind of how we’re taking it. We’re taking it day by day.’’

Diaz also said left offensive guard Jalen Rivers is “out for the year’’with a knee injury, “had to have an operation on his leg, and we’ll get him back in the spring.”

Diaz would not reveal his expected starter under center, saying the battle in practice had continued between Van Dyke and Garcia, and that both backups would definitely play. Van Dyke is a year older and took second-team snaps through fall camp and into this week and played UM’s final offensive series against Alabama. Diaz said both backups split first-team reps for the Canes (1-2) this week.

“Tyler and Jake have done really good things in practice,’’ Diaz said. “If that’s the direction it’s gotta go, I think we’re pretty excited about watching those guys this Saturday. Beyond Saturday we’ll continue to evaluate as time goes on.’’

Canes Backups

Garcia, a 6-3, 194-pound nationally heralded star out of Grayson (Georgia) High via his home in Whittier, California, has not yet played in college. He was rated the nation’s No 2 pocket-passer by ESPN and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback by recruiting sites Rivals and 247Sports.

Van Dyke, a 6-4, 224-pound former 4-star prospect from Suffield Academy in Connecticut, has one incomplete pass this season and ran three times for 17 yards (including the final rush against Alabama for 18 yards). Last year he played in two games, with two incomplete passes and -7 yards on a sack.

King was injured in the third quarter of the Michigan State game on a 1-yard rush in which he landed hard on his right shoulder. He jogged with Dr. Lee Kaplan into the locker room to have it checked, then returned without missing a play. He finished 38 of 59 for 388 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions and two fumbles. He was sacked three times.

Run it back

King returned to UM this year to help resurrect the Hurricanes, 8-3 last year with two season-ending losses, and give himself a better shot at being drafted by the NFL. He announced his intention to “run it back” three days before he tore the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee, then intensely rehabilitated for eight months before making his comeback in time for the opener against Alabama.

In the first three games, King completed 81 of 122 passes for 767 yards and three touchdowns. He also has four interceptions and has fumbled four times. He has 40 carries for 96 yards, taking into account the yardage he lost after being sacked nine times. Though he clearly hasn’t looked as sharp, his offensive line has played poorly, not helping his effort.

With the season-ending injury to Rivers, who coaches said was playing the best out of all the underachieving linemen, the already dire offensive situation for Miami looks increasingly bleak.

The Canes are ranked 116th of 130 FBS teams in scoring offense (18.3 points per game), 90th in total offense (360.3 ypg), 117th in rushing offense (104.7 ypg) and 108th in red zone offense.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 12:04 PM.