Miami DB coach confronts ‘worst tackling team in college football’ label by trying to fix it

University of Miami defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson did a double take Tuesday when a reporter began his interview asking, “How did this tackling issue and Miami’s becoming the worst tackling team in college football evolve — and what do you feel can be done about it?”

“The worst tackling team in football?” an incredulous Robinson replied.

The word “tackling” came up endlessly Tuesday during post-practice interviews. It obviously also came up repeatedly during two hours of the Miami defenders being more physical, setting edges on the perimeter, leveraging the football and running their feet on contact.

Translation: Tackling correctly instead of just hitting someone hard and thinking it’s enough, indicated Robinson.

Pro Football Focus, an NFL and college analytical website, reported this week that Miami (1-2), which meets FCS-opponent Central Connecticut State (1-2) at home Saturday, had the worst tackling grade in the country through the first three games against Alabama, Appalachian State and Michigan State.

PFF noted the Canes missed 30 tackles against Michigan State, and UM coach Manny Diaz, who also is the defensive coordinator, agreed without citing specific numbers. “We have to play a secondary that is going to tackle,” the coach said. “Our physicality can’t be questioned.’’

Practice was noticeably more intense Tuesday at Greentree Field, in particular among the defensive backs, who were hitting considerably harder and being prodded and corrected by louder, more vocal coaches.

“We gotta do a better job of the little things,’’ Robinson said. “It’s leveraging the football and just running our feet on contact. We have to do a better job of coaching it. Our kids are not soft,’’ he said, adding that his players must be “more physical out on the perimeter because a lot of our missed tackles came out on the perimeter — not properly setting edges and not properly running the alley...

“Backs are too good these days. ...You gotta wrap guys and run your feet. I think our guys have gotten in the habit of trying to knock everybody out with one blow and you can’t do that. We gotta... get multiple guys to the ball and get their legs out of the dirt. We don’t have anybody scared of contact.

“If we do those things that’ll address 95 percent of our problems.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Striker Gilbert Frierson essentially echoed the defense’s latest mantra.

“We just got to tackle, run our feet, gang tackle, feet through the tackle and bring the guy down,’’ Frierson said Tuesday. “We just gotta get the guy on the ground.

“We’re going to get better. We’re going to fix it’’ and “put last week behind us.’’

Pope now a CB?

Mark Pope, a former five-star wide receiver out of Miami Southridge, has struggled in his UM career. But Tuesday, Pope practiced with the cornerbacks, and he did a “really good job,’’ Robinson said.

“He’s done that in the past here so it wasn’t a big deal, but he wanted to work with me today...and we gave him a couple reps. If he continues to come on then he’ll have a chance on that side of the ball.”

Robinson said he’s been asking Pope to consider trying cornerback since he became the defensive backs coach last year. He wouldn’t call the switch permanent. “I think he’ll still do some things with the offense, but we can use him,’’ the coach said. “He’s really athletic. And if he’s willing to tackle — we want to find guys that can do that — we’ll put him on the field.”

Leonard Taylor mentor

Defensive tackle Elijah Roberts, a 6-4, 270-pound second-year freshman out of Miami Columbus, got limited playing time against Michigan State and expects more. Now he’s helping freshman Leonard Taylor, a five-star prospect from Miami Palmetto, stay mentally tough. Taylor, a phenomenal high school talent, hasn’t yet gotten into a college game. Saturday could be his first.

“I understand what he’s going through,’’ Roberts said. “He wants to see more snaps, and I was kind of in the same position. But he has to understand, the game of college football is a long process, especially coming in as a D-lineman or offensive lineman. It’s different from a skill player. Leonard, physically he’s ready, but it’s just things that all of us have to work on.’’

Media viewing

▪ Starting quarterback D’Eriq King (shoulder) was not at practice. Diaz said his status for the game would be clearer after a doctor’s appointment Tuesday, but it seems more likely that backups Tyler Van Dyke and/or Jake Garcia will see significant action.

▪ The much-maligned, underachieving offensive line was without starting left guard Jalen Rivers (right leg/knee), who isn’t expected to play Saturday. Taking his place was former right guard Navaughn Donaldson.

▪ Third-year sophomore Jakai Clark, who offensive line coach Garin Justice last week said was being redshirted and would be the future center, practiced at center/guard. Diaz said Clark could still play because “situations change due to injuries.’’ DJ Scaife was at right guard and Jarrid Williams at right tackle.

▪ Suspended safety Avantae Williams practiced during the 20 minutes of media viewing Tuesday — the lone media viewing of the week. Williams is suspended another three games.