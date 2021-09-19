Still time, but pressure seems nearly insurmountable for Miami’s Manny Diaz to fix season 

About two hours before the Miami-Michigan State kickoff, a banner plane flew above Hard Rock Stadium.

“Made you look,’’ read the banner, which advertised something unrelated to the game.

Next Saturday, the banner planes could have the words “Manny Diaz” as part of the message. The other parts likely wouldn’t be as innocuous.

After soon-to-be-ranked Michigan State (3-0) trampled the soon-to-be-unranked No. 24 Hurricanes 38-17 at home Saturday, the next game at Hard Rock — 12:30 p.m. against the FCS-member Central Connecticut State Blue Devils — is little consolation to Hurricanes fans who can’t believe their Canes are 1-2.

Central Connecticut State also is 1-2 after losing 56-10 Saturday to Southeastern Louisiana.

Chances are head coach/defensive coordinator Diaz will be playing loads of freshmen and other youngsters because pretty much anything to inspire hope would be welcomed right now.

“We’ve still got the ACC to play for, we’ve got the Coastal [Division] to play for, so we’ve got to take a look at our personnel,’’ Diaz said after the game. “We’ve got to make decisions on who’s getting what opportunities out there because, as I’ve mentioned, there have been some surprises. There have been some guys that we count on that maybe aren’t performing enough. We have to analyze why that is and find the best team we cut put on the field for the last three quarters of our season.’’

Passes were dropped Saturday by veterans such as Mike Harley and an especially damaging one by tight end Will Mallory, who was in the end zone during his mishap. Three plays later freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 27-yard field goal. Borregales, however, is one of the young joys of this team, as his 43-yard game-winner against Appalachian State (after another field goal was blocked) and his fourth-quarter 55-yard field goal against the Spartans demonstrated his bounce-back capabilities.

The Hurricanes could use the bounce-back factor as they head toward their Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) at Hard Rock on Thursday night, Sept. 30, in an ESPN telecast.

Defensively, according to Pro Football Focus, per 247 Sports, UM is “the worst tackling team in the country,’’ having missed 30 tackles against Michigan State.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Playing young Canes

Thus, a lot more of those younger Canes from the past two recruiting classes, or simply ones who haven’t had as many chances, could see the field Saturday. Five-star safety James Williams, who ran down a sprinting Trey Mosley in the second quarter, would be one of them. The pass play was nonetheless good for 51 yards, though it yielded no points after Michigan State missed a field goal. Safety Gurvan Hall, cornerback Te’Cory Couch and striker Amari Carter were the three Canes who let Mosley out of their would-be grasp, with Carter missing the tackle.

Williams was penalized for a horse collar tackle on that play, but his hustle and gifted speed prevented MSU from scoring.

Another youngster who most certainly has earned playing time is 6-2, 185-pound Romello Brinson, the Miami Northwestern graduate who caught the first three passes of his career Saturday for 33 yards.

Freshman tight end Elijah Arroyo, who added another 7-yard catch, will be integrated more, as will second-year freshman defensive end Chantz Williams. Williams, 6-4 and 255 pounds, had a pass breakup and sack Saturday, to add to a previous sack and forced fumble. Is a start in the near future?

Canes fans are clamoring for five-star freshman defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, who will surely get on the field this season, but is behind what has proven to be UM’s most productive unit on defense.

Also expect freshman safety Kam Kinchens to continue to get more snaps. Kinchens has nine tackles and a forced fumble in three games.

Diaz lamented the dropped passes and missed tackles, saying it was “curious” that players who haven’t had a history of such miscues have made “those types of mistakes.’’

“At some point you’ve got to honor what the film says and be able to play guys that can make those type of plays and can get people on the ground on defense,’’ the coach said.

One player who excelled Saturday: Oklahoma transfer receiver Charleston Rambo, who tied the school record with 12 catches and amassed 156 receiving yards.

Quarterback factor

D’Eriq King had four turnovers Saturday (two fumbles and two interceptions), but he was constantly hammered by Michigan State, the Canes’ offensive line repeatedly failing.

King nontheless threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, but he injured his shoulder in the process and at one point got sacked from behind so hard that he had to have sustained some type of whiplash.

The question now: Will Diaz let King adequately heal and give second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia — UM’s future — some snaps?

Van Dyke has rushed three times for 17 yards this season and threw one incomplete pass against Alabama. Garcia has not played.

“D’Eriq has been as courageous as they come,’’ Diaz said. “I think that’s why the team in the locker room is together. How can you quit on a guy who gives what D’Eriq King gives? The guy leaves everything out there and lays it all on the line for the University of Miami. I know, talking to him in the locker room after the game, he is hurting emotionally. He wants so badly for us to be great on offense. He is such a competitor and he is not going to be satisfied until we are.”

Players speak

The Hurricanes who spoke after the game were upset, but sounded determined to get the situation rectified. Miami has lost four of its last five games, its past four games against Power 5 opponents and its last seven games against non-ACC Power 5 teams (Michigan State, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida, Wisconsin twice and LSU) dating to 2017.

Chantz Williams said he “strongly believes” that the Canes have difference-makers to get the job done. “We have a lot of guys back and end goal isn’t just to have a losing season,’’ Williams said. Everybody’s back for a reason. Even the younger guys are buying in...’’

Williams said Diaz told the players he knew they were upset. “He was telling us to lock in. As a team we’re upset because at the end of the day, nobody is OK with that.”

Fourth-year redshirt sophomore striker Gilbert Frierson stood up and addressed the team after the loss.

“He told us all that we have to love each other and stick together,’’ Williams said. “Putting our head down right now isn’t helping anybody. So we are going back to the drawing board to make sure we get everything fixed.’’

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 12:27 PM.