UM fans expected back for Hurricanes basketball, ACC schedules released

UM guard Isaiah Wong (with ball), shown during the Hurricanes 70-66 loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament quarterfinals on Mar. 11, 2021, will remain at UM after taking his name out of the NBA Draft. ACC

Hurricanes fans will be welcome at University of Miami basketball games again this season after being shut out last season because of the pandemic. Among the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s teams that will visit the Watsco Center are North Carolina, Florida State, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia and Clemson.

The ACC released its conference schedule Thursday night and UM, which opens league play with four straight home games, will play 11 games against NCAA Tournament teams.

“We cannot wait to once again play in front of our loyal Hurricane fans, who have helped us earn so many great wins at the Watsco Center,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said “We deeply missed their support last season; it will be thrilling to hear them cheering us on once again.”

The UM women’s team also has a strong league home schedule. The Canes will face eight NCAA Tournament teams, including a pair of home games against third-ranked NC State and eighth-ranked Louisville. They open ACC play at home Dec. 19 against Duke.

“Our student-athletes come to Miami to play big-time games, and that is exactly what happens during conference play,” coach Katie Meier said. “We are fortunate to play in the best women’s basketball conference in the country and this schedule is a testament to that. We host several projected top-25 teams at home this season and are looking forward to playing in front of our amazing fans. Let’s get the Watsco Center rocking this year.”

After a few nonconference games, the UM men open league play Dec. 4 against Clemson.

Three more nonconference games follow and then ACC play resumes Dec. 29 versus NC State to cap the calendar year. They then open 2022 hosting Wake Forest Jan. 1 followed by a Jan. 5 game against Syracuse.

The Hurricanes’ first 2021-22 road matchup in ACC play comes Jan. 8 in Durham, North Carolina, against Duke.

Miami then plays five games in a row versus teams that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament, beginning Jan. 11 in Tallahassee against Florida State.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference is annually the best college basketball league in America,” Larrañaga said. “Every game in this conference presents a challenge, which is exactly what our players and staff signed up for when they decided to come here. We look forward to all the exciting opportunities this league provides, both at home and away.”

Season tickets for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s teams start at $160 and are on sale now through the Miami Hurricanes ticket office. Tickets can be purchased online at hurricanesports.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-GO-CANES.

FULL UM MEN’s 2021-22 ACC SCHEDULE Dec. 4: Clemson (TBA, ACCN) Dec. 29: NC State (5 p.m., ESPNU) Jan. 1: Wake Forest (TBA, ESPNU) Jan. 5: Syracuse (8 p.m., ACCN) Jan. 8: at Duke (8 p.m., ACCN) Jan. 11: at Florida State (8 p.m., ACCN) Jan. 18: North Carolina (TBA, ESPN) Jan. 22: Florida State (TBA, ESPN/2/U) Jan. 26: at Virginia Tech (7 p.m., ACCN) Jan. 29: at Georgia Tech (12 p.m., RSN) Feb. 2: Notre Dame (7 p.m., RSN) Feb. 5: at Virginia (5 p.m., ACCN) Feb. 9: Georgia Tech (7 p.m., RSN) Feb. 12: at Wake Forest (3 p.m., RSN) Feb. 16: at Louisville (7 p.m., RSN) Feb. 19: Virginia (5 p.m., ACCN) Feb. 22: at Pittsburgh (8 p.m., ACCN) Feb. 26: Virginia Tech (3 p.m., RSN) March 2: at Boston College (9 p.m., ACCN) March 5: at Syracuse (TBA, ESPN2/U/ACCN)

UM Women’s Full 2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 9: Jackson State

Nov. 12: Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 14: Stetson

Nov. 18: Florida Atlantic

Nov. 25: vs. Washington State in Bahamas

Nov. 27: vs. Indiana in Bahamas

Dec. 2: at Maryland (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 3-6: Miami Holiday Classic

Dec. 12: Robert Morris

Dec. 19: Duke

Dec. 21: North Florida

Jan. 2: at Virginia

Jan. 6: Wake Forest

Jan. 9: Louisville

Jan. 13: at Clemson

Jan. 16: Georgia Tech

Jan. 20: at Florida State

Jan. 23: at Boston College

Jan. 27: NC State

Jan. 30: at Wake Forest

Feb. 3: Syracuse

Feb. 6: at North Carolina

Feb. 10: at Notre Dame

Feb. 13: Florida State

Feb. 17: Pittsburgh

Feb. 20: at Georgia Tech

Feb. 24: at Virginia Tech

Feb. 27: Clemson