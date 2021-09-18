No. 24 Miami Hurricanes change offensive line again, then lose top lineman to injury

An lineup change, injury and early benching forced the Miami Hurricanes to use seven different offensive linemen in the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

Miami used its third starting offensive line combination in as many games, then benched its new starting right tackle and lost its starting left guard to injury on its third drive at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jalen Rivers, whom offensive line coach Garin Justice said Tuesday has been the No. 24 Hurricanes’ top offensive lineman so far this season, went down with an apparent right leg injury. The freshman did not put any weight on his right leg as a pair of trainers helped him off the field and into a medical tent on the sideline in Miami Gardens.

Rivers will be reevaluated at halftime, but is doubtful to return, WQAM reported.

Miami reshuffles offensive line... again

For the third straight game, the Hurricanes used a new starting offensive line.

After benching DJ Scaife Jr. midway through its season-opening loss to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami sent fellow offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson to bench to start its game against Michigan State. Justice Oluwaseun, who replaced Scaife at right tackle in the middle of the Alabama game, moved from right tackle to right guard to replace Donaldson and fellow offensive lineman Jarrid Williams took over at right tackle.

“I feel we still have to figure out the right side,” Justice said Tuesday. “The right side is not playing good ball … Neither Vaughn nor Justice played winning football Saturday night by any means, so we have to keep exploring our options.”

The new look lasted only two series: Scaife returned to the lineup to replace Williams at right tackle after the seventh-year senior got called for a hold and gave up a sack on the Hurricanes’ third possession.

It’s the first start of the year for Williams, who transferred to Miami from the Houston Cougars before last season. The seventh-year senior started every game at right tackle in 2020 and began training camp as the first-team right tackle before Scaife beat him out for the starting job. Williams is listed as the backup left tackle on the depth chart and spent a significant portion of fall camp as the first-team left tackle when offensive lineman Zion Nelson was sidelined with an undisclosed issue.

Oluwaseun played the majority of the first two games at right tackle, but the Hurricanes added him as a transfer from the UNLV Rebels with the expectation he would be an interior lineman. The redshirt junior started all six games at right tackle for UNLV in 2020, and made five starts at right tackle and six at guard the year before.

