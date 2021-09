University of Miami Hurricanes fans use American flag to rescue falling cat at Miami-Appalachian State game September 11, 2021 09:21 PM

Craig Cromer and Kimberly Cromer, save a cat from falling off the upper deck using flags at an ACC football game between UM and the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.