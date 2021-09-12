Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

University of Miami

Miami stays in AP Top 25 Poll but drops out of Coaches after close win over App State

A win might be a win, but some wins obviously are more impressive than others.

A day after the University of Miami narrowly defeated Appalachian State with a late field goal, the Hurricanes hung on to their status as one of the nation’s top 25 ranked football teams — but only in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Canes (1-1), who defeated the Mountaineers 25-23 Saturday in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, dropped from No. 22 to No. 24 in the AP.

In the Coaches Poll, they went from No. 24 to the first team “receiving votes,’’ effectively No. 26.

Miami came into the season ranked 14th by the AP and 16th by the coaches, dropping to 22 and 24, respectively after its opening-season 44-13 loss Sept. 4 to No. 1 Alabama.

Five AP-ranked teams lost this past weekend to lower-ranked or unranked opponents: No. 3 Ohio State lost to No. 12 Oregon; No. 9 Iowa State lost to No. 10 Iowa; No. 14 USC lost to unranked Stanford; No. 15 Texas lost to unranked Arkansas; and No. 21 Utah lost to unranked BYU.

The new AP top 10: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State.

The AP’s former No. 13 Florida rose to No. 11 after beating South Florida 42-20. The Gators (2-0) stayed at No 9 among the coaches.

Miami meets Michigan State (2-0) at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium (ABC). The Spartans trounced FCS opponent Youngstown State 42-14 on Saturday.

Profile Image of Susan Miller Degnan
Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service