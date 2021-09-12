Miami stays in AP Top 25 Poll but drops out of Coaches after close win over App State

A win might be a win, but some wins obviously are more impressive than others.

A day after the University of Miami narrowly defeated Appalachian State with a late field goal, the Hurricanes hung on to their status as one of the nation’s top 25 ranked football teams — but only in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Canes (1-1), who defeated the Mountaineers 25-23 Saturday in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, dropped from No. 22 to No. 24 in the AP.

In the Coaches Poll, they went from No. 24 to the first team “receiving votes,’’ effectively No. 26.

Miami came into the season ranked 14th by the AP and 16th by the coaches, dropping to 22 and 24, respectively after its opening-season 44-13 loss Sept. 4 to No. 1 Alabama.

Five AP-ranked teams lost this past weekend to lower-ranked or unranked opponents: No. 3 Ohio State lost to No. 12 Oregon; No. 9 Iowa State lost to No. 10 Iowa; No. 14 USC lost to unranked Stanford; No. 15 Texas lost to unranked Arkansas; and No. 21 Utah lost to unranked BYU.

The new AP top 10: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State.

The AP’s former No. 13 Florida rose to No. 11 after beating South Florida 42-20. The Gators (2-0) stayed at No 9 among the coaches.

Miami meets Michigan State (2-0) at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium (ABC). The Spartans trounced FCS opponent Youngstown State 42-14 on Saturday.