The gang’s all crying for Andy Borregales, Miami’s baby-faced kicker with a man-sized leg

Tears flow freely in the Borregales family.

Happy tears.

Tears for former FIU/University of Miami kicker Jose Borregales, 23, last season’s Lou Groza Award winner who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad this week.

Tears for sister Gabriela Borregales, 26, who got married Tuesday in Orlando.

And tears for Andy Borregales, the 18-year-old UM true freshman who scored seven points against No. 1 Alabama after hitting both of his field-goal attempts (37 and 28 yards) and an extra point in UM’s 44-13 loss.

“We were all crying,’’ mom Vivian, who attended the game in Atlanta with her husband Enrique, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday. “We were waiting for this, and we know Andy was waiting. He was so excited. Enrique cried more than I did. We celebrated with all the parents — high-fives to everybody and lots of hugs.

“Andy was happy he did well but sad in the way we lost.”

Andy, the nation’s No. 1 kicker in the 247Sports composite ranking for the Class of 2021 and whose booming, prolific kicks belie a 5-11, 175-pound stature smaller than his 205-pound older brother’s, spoke Wednesday on Zoom. He confirmed that Jose, who watched the game on TV from Tampa, “was just so proud of me” and “probably shed a tear while watching me.”

Borregales eagerly awaits his 7 p.m. Saturday home debut for the No. 22 Canes (0-1) against Appalachian State (1-0). He watched his brother become the nation’s finest kicker at Hard Rock Stadium, and said he has always dreamed of playing there and is “trying to rock out.’’

Mustachioed kicker

UM’s affable teenage kicker looks younger than he is and has a recently grown mustache that is affectionately honored in a humorous, anonymous Twitter account called @Andys_moustache.

“Personally, I have no idea who runs it, who made it, but I love it,’’ Borregales said.

“I don’t know why he grew the mustache,’’ said Vivian, who said he also loves the burner account. “I think he was busy with school and he started not shaving. But everybody made fun of it and he said, ‘OK, I’m going to keep it.’’’

Borregales said he was “really calm” for both his kicks against Bama, including his career first in college — the 37-yarder that came on the last play of the opening half and finally put points on the board for the Hurricanes.

“It was something me and my brother really worked on,’’ he said. “He wanted me to be at his level, but as a freshman. I think I did pretty good. I would have liked to get three touchbacks [on kickoffs] but I got two. Like I always say, ‘Every day you can get 1 percent better.’”

Native Venezuelan

Borregales, from Doral and a graduate of Miami Champagnat , was born, along with Jose and Gabriela, in Caracas, Venezuela, and came to the United States with his family in 2004 when he was 1. His mother was a pharmacist in Venezuela and now is a pharmacist technician. His dad works for a private airport company aiding various airlines in Miami.

Borregales graduated from Hialeah Champagnat Catholic because he wanted to enroll at UM early, but Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, where he attended the second half of his sophomore year and full junior year, doesn’t allow early graduation. He began high school at Miami Booker T. Washington.

UM coach Manny Diaz on Wednesday described the friendly but intense Borregales brothers as “very unique’’ and “special’’ kickers.

“They’ve got something about them a little bit different than guys you normally see,’’ Diaz said. “They’re not just people who are talented at kicking a football. ...These guys are competitors. Now, I’m not trying to crown him,’’ the coach added about Andy. “He’s two for two in his career and I’m sure there will be ups and downs…

“They are fun guys to be around, they come from a great family, and we’re lucky to have them.”

As a high school junior, the younger Borregales kicked three field goals from at least 50 yards, including a 57-yarder, to help lead Chaminade-Madonna to its third consecutive state title.

Andres Borregales of Chaminade-Madonna poses for a photo during the All-Broward County photo session at Brian Piccolo Park on Wednesday, January 21, 2020 in Pembroke. Bryan Cereijo

Jose vs. UM

Jose’s magnificent kicking proved the dagger in FIU’s 30-24 win over UM on Nov. 23, 2019, the season before he became a Hurricane graduate transfer. He hit a 29-yard field goal, 50-yard field goal and his own school-record tying 53-yarder in the third quarter.

“I’m always trying to mirror him because look what he did,’’ Andy Borregales said. “I’ve always looked up to him my whole life, so I’ve tried to follow his path while making my own.’’

Vivian said that Jose was keeping a positive attitude about being the final player cut from the 53-man Buccaneers roster and assigned to the practice squad.

“He likes Tampa a lot and the coaches are very cool,’’ she said. “Of course he’d prefer to play, but he’s just waiting for his chance. The same thing happened in high school. Nobody offered him a scholarship except for FIU. But look what happened. It’s the story of his life. His turn is coming.’’

Just like his little brother’s.

