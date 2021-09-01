Smaller, faster, better? Miami sacrifices size for speed as it tries to fix its defense

The Miami Hurricanes knew they needed to get faster on defense in 2021, and Manny Diaz believes they have. A side effect, however, is getting a whole lot smaller.

Zach McCloud, a starting defensive end, spent the past five years at linebacker. Amari Carter, the starting striker, played safety for the past four years. Keontra Smith, the starting outside linebacker, was a striker for the last two years and originally came to Miami as a safety. Even Corey Flagg Jr., the starting middle linebacker and a natural at the position, is only 5-foot-11.

The contrast with the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive line is striking — Alabama’s five starters average 6-4 1/4 and 316.4 pounds — but the trade-off doesn’t concern Diaz.

“When is there not a size disparity up front?” the coach said. “That’s what made Miami Miami, right, was smaller, fast defenders?”

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will provide one of the most extreme tests for Diaz’s new theory of defense. Evan Neal, who will start at left tackle, is 6-7 and 350 pounds, earned preseason All-American honors and checked in at No. 4 on ESPN’s preseason big board for the NFL Draft. Fellow offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, who will start at right guard, is 6-3 and 324 pounds, and earned preseason All-America consideration, too.

Although the No. 14 Hurricanes return both starters at defensive tackle, their starting defensive ends, linebackers and striker have combined for just one start at their current positions. They will not get to ease their way in.

Still, the theory isn’t unfounded. Miami’s linebackers were the biggest issue in 2020, and the North Carolina Tar Heels exposed the group’s lack of lateral quickness by running for 544 yards against the Hurricanes in the regular-season finale.

Smith and Flagg, both underclassmen, beat out veteran linebackers Waynmon Steed and Bradley Jennings Jr. for starting jobs in the preseason, and Carter beat out fellow striker Gilbert Frierson.

“Amari — he’s tough, he’s physical, he’s fast, he’s the kind of guy that you want close to the line,” tight end Will Mallory said. “’K4’ — he’s a ballplayer, so you put him anywhere, he’s going to make plays happen. So having him at linebacker, you can feel his presence. He plays big, he plays strong, so he’s exactly what we need.”

Alabama will be the first test for Miami’s new-look front, but it’s not going anywhere this season. This is the recipe to win now in college football. While the Hurricanes would ideally be a bit bigger in the front seven, speed is the priority.

“Until we line up with 330-pound defensive tackles and I don’t know how big our linebackers are supposed to be, this is Miami,” Diaz said. “We’re going to be fast on defense. You can see the same change going on in the National Football League. You’re talking about faster outside linebackers that can play in space and cover.”

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) scrambles as offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60) clears a path against a Virginia Tech defender at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami expects Nelson to start

Zion Nelson sat atop the depth chart at left tackle Monday and is on track to play Saturday in Atlanta, Diaz said.

The star tackle, who missed a significant chunk of training camp with an undisclosed issue, practiced Tuesday and Wednesday in Coral Gables, and should get the starting nod for the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Zion’s been fine at practice. We expect him to be good to go on Saturday,” Diaz said. “He’s had two good days out there on the field.”

Nelson, who’s regarded as a top tackle prospect for the 2022 Draft, lined up with the first-team offensive line in practice Tuesday with DJ Scaife Jr. at right tackle and fellow offensive lineman Jarrid Williams working as the second-team left tackle.

Williams began camp as the starting right tackle before moving to the left side when Nelson started to miss time. All three linemen could get on the field this weekend, especially if Nelson is not quite able to go at 100 percent.

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) interacts with defensive backs coach, Travaris Robinson, during practice at the University of Miamis Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Blades works at safety

With Brian Balom out for the season with an injury and fellow safety Avantae Williams out for at least the first six weeks of the season, the Hurricanes are a bit thinner at safety than they expected at the start of camp. Al Blades Jr. could help alleviate their depth concerns.

The cornerback spent at least part of practice Tuesday working with the safeties, and he could contribute at corner and safety in 2021, Diaz said.

“We think Al offers positional flexibility,” Diaz said, “whether it’s safety or inside nickel-, dime-type things.”

Miami listed Blades as its fourth cornerback on its preseason depth chart, behind co-starters Tyrique Stevenson, DJ Ivey and Te’Cory Couch. At safety, Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall will start, but their backups are freshmen James Williams and Kamren Kinchens.

Blades, who began last season as a starting corner, makes sense in a swing role and first-year defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson is emphasizing positional flexibility by overseeing the entire secondary.

“One of the things we try to talk about this year is the DB’s meeting together more often, that effort be more connected,” Diaz said. “They’re hearing the same things every day in meetings and that way different guys can help out in different roles because invariably during the course of the year there’s no way to tell who will be out and where the needs will be.”

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) sets up to pass at the University of Miamis Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

King, Ragone land sponsorship deal

Quarterback D’Eriq King and linebacker Ryan Ragone, who share an apartment, have had their share of meals at the Sports Grill near campus. Both Hurricanes are from Houston and have a podcast called “The King and Ragone Show.”

As of this week, it’s “The King and Ragone Show presented by Sports Grill,” as the restaurant has entered into a partnership with the players, who are now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness because of recent state laws and NCAA rules. The podcast “is centered around the two football players from Houston playing in Miami and discussing life, football and family,’’ according to a Sports Grill release. “The partnership will include in-person events for fans to meet and hang out” with the players.