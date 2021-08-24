Miami’s Jahfari Harvey: ‘The only way is up.’ Emerging DEs have huge challenge in Bama

One you might know from way back, when he came to the Hurricanes in 2016 as a promising young linebacker along with former stars Shaq Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

The other you may have hardly noticed. It’s tough to command the bright lights when future NFL edge rushers Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins) and Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers) barely come off the field.

Sixth-year senior Zach McCloud and third-year redshirt freshman Jahfari Harvey — both defensive ends — are doing their best to compensate for the huge loss of Phillips and Roche, not to mention infiltrate an Alabama offensive line that lost three starters but perennially is a collective monster.

“We’re climbing up,’’ McCloud, 23, said this week. “That’s the main thing.’’

Harvey, a consensus four-star prospect when he came to UM in 2019, could have the considerable challenge of being matched up against massive 6-7, 350-pound Bama projected starting left tackle Evan Neal (26 career starts, 13 last season from the right side).

“Actually, he’s from Okeechobee, not too far from my hometown [Port St. Lucie],’’ Harvey said. “Good competition, big guy.

“...I’m just trying to get better. The only way is up.’’

Last year, Harvey played in 10 games and had 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, 1 forced fumble and tied Phillips, Roche and tackle Nesta Jade Silvera for the lead in quarterback hurries with 5.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Zach McCloud (53) speaks to reporters after practice at the University of Miamis Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

New rotation

When the preseason No. 14 Canes (8-3 in 2020) meet the No. 1 Crimson Tide (13-0 defending national champions) Sept 4 at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff, McCloud and Harvey will be part of the rotation that includes Tennessee transfer Deandre Johnson and second-year freshman Chantz Williams.

Coach Manny Diaz has not yet named the starters. On Tuesday it was McCloud and Harvey playing with the first team.

“I love it,’’ said elder statesman McCloud of his new position since last year before the bowl game. “We’re definitely a more coordinated group. The overall football IQ of the group has gone up. We communicate a lot better. We’re playing a lot harder than before.”

The 6-2 McCloud said he gained 30 pounds this past spring to reach his current 250. He surprised many in September 2019 when he announced he’d redshirt that season and return to play in 2020. He finished 2020 with 27 tackles in his eight starts at linebacker, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

When Phillips and Roche opted out of the Cheez-It Bowl, McCloud played as a substitute at end, garnering 1 1/2 tackles.

“One of the biggest differences between linebacker and D-line is you’re in somebody’s face all day,’’ McCloud said. “The enjoyment of playing the position has never gone down since I started. But my role is still learning and trying to soak up all the information I can.’’

McCloud’s career numbers: 164 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and four passes deflected.

“Man, I tell you what,’’ defensive line coach Jess Simpson said. “Zach is the poster boy for what you want in a Miami Hurricane.”

Now he’s aiming to prove it on the field.