Harris? Knighton? Chaney? Miami’s Rhett Lashlee updates RB situation — and left tackle

Some quick hits from Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who addressed the media Tuesday after practice, saying the Canes have “transitioned to Alabama” and “had a really good fall camp.’’

“The good news is we have a lot of guys at a lot of positions competing to be in the mix to play,’’ Lashlee said.

When asked to assess the running backs position, led by incumbent starter Cam’Ron Harris and second-year freshmen Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton, Lashlee indicated it was a little tough to do because all three have had been nicked up or rehabbing to some extent during fall camp.

“There have been some good parts to it,’’ Lashlee said. “Probably for the bulk of camp we haven’t had all of them — they’ve just been a little nicked up, nothing major. But we have not had them all together at the same time.

“So that’s probably made it a little harder to give you that answer right now. But most of them are back now and working hard. We want that guy to emerge but that may not be until we’re playing in the game. There will be multiple guys that play and hopefully one guy plays into that [main] role and it’s pretty obvious.’’

The Hurricanes practiced in the morning Tuesday for the second day this week, as UM classes began Monday. During the 40 minutes of media viewing, Chaney was seen working with a trainer along with linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave and reserve offensive lineman Cleveland Reed — each of them using medicine balls.

At one time or another since camp opened Aug. 6, Harris, Knighton and Chaney have worn red, non-contact jerseys.

“I think Jaylan has had a really good camp,’’ Lashlee said, “and has been at times nicked up, but he’s fought through it and practiced really hard. He ended spring well and has had a solid camp.

“In terms of Don, we’ve just got him back recently [after rehabbing from shoulder surgery], so it’s been good to see him kind of get back into the fold and get back into playing shape and in the swing of things. It’s probably a little incomplete still with him.’’

Missing altogether at Greentree Field during media viewing was starting offensive left tackle Zion Nelson. UM coach Manny Diaz, who spoke to reporters Monday but was not available Tuesday, said Nelson, who had missed a couple week’s worth of practices for an undisclosed reason, was being integrated back. Diaz indicated Monday that Nelson would be back for the Sept. 4 opener against Alabama. But on Tuesday, it was usual right tackle Jarrid Williams again on the left side, with DJ Scaife as right tackle.

“According to everything I’ve been told, that is still the plan this week, and he will slowly integrate back more into it,’’ Lashlee said of Nelson. “All signs point to he’ll be ready to go. Some of those things you just take one day at a time.’’

Lashlee said Nelson eventually showed up at practice Tuesday “but was not doing everything.’’

More practice notes

Standing near the entrance to the indoor practice facility and watching the defensive backs practicing Tuesday were safeties Brian Balom and Kamren Kinchens. Both were in shorts without pads and wearing sneakers.

▪ The starting outside cornerbacks at practice were Te’Cory Couch and DJ Ivey. Georgia transfer Tyrique Stevenson is practicing fully but still has his left wrist taped.

▪ Jahfari Harvey and Zach McCloud were the starting defensive ends, with Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jon Ford the interior starters.