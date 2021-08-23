He hit 20 mph ‘three, four months ago.’ D’Eriq King ready for Bama, discusses teammates

It didn’t take long for University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King to feel “right’’ during fall camp.

King, the sixth-year senior who is regarded as one of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, said it was either “Day 1 or Day 2,’’ when he “pulled the ball’’ and pushed off his right leg — the one on which he had reconstructive knee surgery in January after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament — “and kind of cut up and got positive yards.”

“I cut [using] my right leg, which is a big deal for me,’’ King said. “Obviously, I’ve been cutting through summer workouts and all that, but just doing that live in teams, 11 vs. 11, was a big deal for me. ... To do it without thinking, that was the biggest deal. I’m not out there thinking. I was out there reacting and playing.”

He said he “hit 20 miles an hour like three, four months ago.’’

King somewhat evaded, but not entirely, a huge cooler of water dumped at him by trainers Monday — a day before his 24th birthday — after speaking to the media for the first time since the start of fall camp on Aug. 6. He took it all with a smile, and is eager for that Sept. 4 season opener against defending national champion Alabama in Atlanta.

Joked coach Manny Diaz as a wet King walked toward the locker room: “If you can beat the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ then you’re ready for anything.”

King said “transitioning to game planning’’ for Bama has broken up the monotony of camp. “Now we actually have an opponent to look at and get ready for.’’

UM’s biggest offensive strides in camp, according to King, have come when situations break down — “when things are covered or it’s not the right play call,or they ran a good defense.’’

“We’re still completing the ball, still getting positive yards, which is good for us because a goal of ours this year is to get less negative plays.’’

King said he feels fine physically. “Thank God for no injuries, no setbacks.’’

He commented about several teammates, including offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, who recently began practicing at left tackle instead of his usual right side because starting left tackle Zion Nelson had been out the past couple of weeks with an undisclosed issue. Diaz said Nelson was “out there’’ Monday and “getting his reps up, up, up to get him ready to go play Alabama.’’

“It’s good that he can play both sides, right and left,’’ King said of Williams. “He’s looking good at left.’’

Here’s what King said about other teammates:

▪ On the running backs: “Scrimmage two [on Saturday] — Cam [Harris] and Don Chaney, they played really well, and also Jaylan Knighton.... Harris “is hitting the hole, foot speed. He’s a different dude, and when he gets going, he gets going.’’

▪ On “The three Amigos,” freshman receivers Brashard Smith, Jacolby George and Romello Brinson: “All them guys are real good. All three made huge plays for us all camp — super athletic, super fast.’’ He also mentioned second-year freshmen Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo.

▪ On backup quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia: “Tyler Van Dyke had a really good scrimmage” Saturday. He had a lot of good drives against the [first-team] offense....Jake’s really talented, can fit the ball in really small windows. I’m interested to see how that goes.’’