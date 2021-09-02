Miami’s game-by-game breakdown comes with an expectation for double-digit wins in 2021

Sept. 4 vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta), 3:30 p.m., ABC: Miami takes a shot at the defending national champion, but Alabama is too talented, even with its relative inexperience. Alabama 38, Miami 20.

Sept. 11 vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU: Appalachian State is typically one of the best mid-major teams in the country, but the Hurricanes should bounce back in their home opener, even if it could quietly be one of their toughest tests. Miami 35, Appalachian State 20.

Sept. 18 vs. Michigan State Spartans, noon, ABC or ESPN: Miami catches Michigan State while the Spartans are down and should get a nonconference win. Miami 28, Michigan State 14.

Sept. 25 vs. Central Connecticut State, TBA: The Hurricanes will roll over their annual FCS foe. Miami 49, Central Connecticut State 17.

Sept. 30 vs. Virginia Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN: Miami takes care of business to open Atlantic Coast Conference season. Miami 38, Virginia 15.

Oct. 16 at North Carolina Tar Heels, TBA: With a spot in the ACC Championship Game potentially on the line, the Hurricanes project as an underdog for the only time in conference play, according to ESPN’s SP+. Miami 42, North Carolina 35.

Oct. 23 vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack, TBA: At a potential turning point in its season, Miami plays a rematch of one of its most thrilling 2020 victories. Miami 31, North Carolina State 17.

Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh Panthers, TBA: Pittsburgh always seems to give the Hurricanes trouble, but this Miami group is too experienced to fall into a trap, even though this is the game with the Hurricanes’ third worst expected win percentage. Miami 24, Pittsburgh 14.

Nov. 6 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, TBA: Georgia Tech is on the rise, but still probably a year away from competing in the ACC Coastal Division. Miami 30, Georgia Tech 14.

Nov. 13 at Florida State Seminoles, TBA: The Hurricanes haven’t won five in a row against Florida State in more than 15 years, but the Seminoles are still in the early stages of a rebuild. Miami 31, Florida State 27.

Nov. 20 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies, TBA: Miami sends its big senior class out with a potential Top 25 win. Miami 42, Virginia Tech 31.

Nov. 27 at Duke Blue Devils, TBA: Duke could be the worst team in the ACC in 2021. Miami 34, Duke 18.