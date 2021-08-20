Key’Shawn Smith, the ‘Three Amigos’ and a smarter Miami receiving corps primed for Alabama

University of Miami fans can thank coach Mike Leach, king of the pass-prolific “Air Raid” offense, for the Hurricanes’ good fortune to land receiver Key’Shawn Smith. He’s the 6-1, 188-pound second-year freshman who can hurdle human beings as if they’re mere step stools and pluck footballs out of the stratosphere with ease.

Leach left Washington State, where Smith had signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent, for Mississippi State in January 2020. The young, understated talent from San Diego’s Lincoln High was released from his scholarship contract and ultimately arrived at Miami coach Manny Diaz’s doorstep — as in Greentree Field.

It’s a decision for which the Hurricanes are extremely grateful.

The former three-star prospect played in eight games during last year’s COVID-marred college football season, with two catches for 58 yards, including a 42-yard catch against No. 1 Clemson. After sitting out much of the spring with an ankle injury, he blossomed in the spring game, catching three passes for 63 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, both plays called by then-sidelined starting quarterback D’Eriq King.

“Nothing is easy. Nothing is handed to us,’’ Smith said back then. “The competition on a daily basis gets harder every day. That’s what I love about the U.

“The competition is ridiculous.’’

First-team credibility

Since the first day of fall camp, Smith has gotten most of his work with the first-team unit as an outside receiver along with Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo and fifth-year senior slot starter Mike Harley.

The No. 14 preseason Canes open the season Sept. 4 against defending champion Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but a depth chart won’t be released until at least game week.

“Key’Shawn is fast,’’ UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee told WQAM last week. “He’s explosive. God’s gifted him a lot... Once the consistency comes together for him we think he has a chance to be a really good football player...”

Receivers coach Rob Likens, also interviewed last week on WQAM, said Smith is still learning “the different types of coverages that can come at you and fool you as a young wide receiver. You could get rolled up on really fast like in a Cover 2 cloud look when you don’t expect it. We’re just trying to work with him on his mind-set during pre-snap.

“But as far as talent and his athletic ability to make big plays — his speed — yes, he definitely has that.’’

That’s 22 mph speed, clocked by UM during practice.

‘Crazy’ speed

“His straight-line speed is crazy,’’ cornerback Te’Cory Couch said after last season. “He’s good at the line with really dipping his shoulders and stacking you immediately. That’s what makes him the hardest to cover because he knows how to get around you and stack you, so you really can’t make a play on the ball.’’

And man, can he soar.

A video of Smith leaping over former Lincoln High teammate Tyler Jensen, now a 6-6, 225-pound preferred walk-on quarterback at Louisville, has to be seen to be believed. The Athletic first posted it in March.

Smith called himself a “deep-ball threat’’ in the spring, but on Thursday night, his first interview with the media this camp, he was a bit more reflective of his need to be better than he appears.

“They haven’t even named starters yet,’’ he said. “We’re still competing every day.... I improved on my routes. I got better, I got faster, I got stronger. But there’s a lot more I could do to get better.’’

Smith acknowledged that the competition among high-achieving true freshmen receivers Jacolby George (seven catches for 127 yards in last weekend’s first scrimmage), Romello Brinson (four catches for 73 yards) and Brashard Smith (two catches for 30 yards) keeps them all “on point.”

“It lets us not get comfortable, because the person that’s right behind us is just as good as us.’’

Other wideouts battling include second-year freshman Xavier Restrepo, second-year freshman Michael Redding III, fourth-year junior Mark Pope and fourth-year junior Dee Wiggins.

Miami, led by then-fifth-year-senior King, in 2020 finished 29th nationally in passing offense, averaging 277.3 yards a game.

‘Three Amigos’

Smith laughed when asked what he’s got on Brinson, Brashard Smith and George.

“Oh, they’re fire,’’ he said. “We call them the ‘Three Amigos’ in the meeting rooms every day. They learn fast, they’re smart and they attack the ball.’’

He said the help of veterans Rambo and Harley and Wiggins have lifted his game.

“We talk every day,’’ Smith said of Rambo. “That’s my dog. We clicked instantly. I’m always questioning him about the plays.

“...Especially when I got here it was hard for me transitioning from high school. They’ve always been there. Mike is always on me. He wants nothing but the best for me and I appreciate him for that.’’

As for that Alabama opener, Smith is naturally excited.

“I never really played in front of a platform that’s going to be like that,’’ he said, adding that what he imagines is “just a crowd full of people.’’

“But we’ll be out there and ready to play.’’