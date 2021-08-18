He’s not large, isn’t verbose but Keontra Smith’s game shouts for coaches to start him

Keontra Smith is the type of proud, high-spirited Miami Hurricane who would play any position, do anything coaches ask and sprint from here to Atlanta to play in that season opener Sept. 4 against defending champion Alabama.

He just doesn’t say too much.

He doesn’t have to.

Smith is a third-year sophomore who was converted from striker to weak-side linebacker in the spring and has emerged as a bright light, although undersized, among a position group that badly needed improvement. During media viewing of Tuesday’s practice, Smith lined up at first team, next to middle linebacker Corey Flagg.

“He stood out all camp,’’ UM coach/defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said after Sunday’s first fall scrimmage, in which Smith had four tackles, a sack and pass breakup. “He made a big tackle where it really felt like we had a change in momentum... and got everybody fired up on that sideline.’’

‘Great instincts’

Inside linebackers coach Jonathan Patke said after practice Tuesday night, “Being around Smith last year at striker, we always knew he had great instincts and great foot speed. And the other night in the scrimmage it showed. We played multiple guys with the [first-team] defense the other night, but he stood out as far as his play-making ability on the stat sheet and his foot speed and covering ground and getting guys on the ground and tackling well.

“He had a good scrimmage, the best in the linebacker room. They know that. But like I said to the other [weak-side] linebackers, not that they played but, [but] the ball just found Keontra the other night.’’

Smith, a former consensus four-star prospect out of Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, changed positions after linebacker Sam Brooks Jr. was sidelined because of a toe injury that required surgery in the offseason. The roster lists Smith at 5-11 and 205 pounds, but he told reporters Tuesday that he now weighs 215 — still clearly small for a linebacker about to defend elite playmakers from Bama.

Flagg, a second-year freshman from Houston North Shore, is thicker bodied and listed as 5-11 and 230 pounds, but also undersized.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“I put on like 10 pounds in the spring,’’ Brooks said. “Ready to go.’’

Run defense woes

UM’s run-stopping and tackling ability, in particular at linebacker, deteriorated by the end of 2020, allowing 554 rushing yards, the most ever by an opponent, in a 62-26 regular-season ending loss to North Carolina.

“We have to tackle better than we did the other night,’’ Patke said. “The first time tackling is always a challenge because...they haven’t really gotten on the ground and tackled this camp. I know it’ll improve the next scrimmage.”

When asked if the coaches had size concerns with Smith and Flagg playing next to each other, Patke said, “We never really worry about size.”

“Obviously they have to be heavy enough. They’re not the tallest people. Corey had very long arms, very big hands, which we care about, because hands and arms tackle. That matters.

“Our Will linebacker has to be able to run and we knew that. Keontra plays big. He hits O-linemen and they go backwards. He plays in his pad and he plays with great leverage. So I’m not worried about his weight as much and I know he’s not going to get any taller. So what he has to make up for his size are his instincts and his foot speed and he shows he has that.”

Press less

Regarding Flagg, Patke said “he’s come a long way’’ but was pressing too much during the scrimmage. “When you start pressing you start making mistakes,’’ Patke said. “You can’t make every play. This defense isn’t set up that way. There are enough plays to go around.’’

Last season, Smith played in all 11 games and finished with 22 tackles, including two tackles for loss. On Tuesday he said he didn’t have many goals for 2021 other than, “I just really want to go out and play for my brothers.”

Flagg had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery last year.

“It’s always a great opportunity to get on the field,’’ Smith said. “I feel blessed being a part of the University of Miami football team.... I’m always excited, so it was really nothing to me,’’ he said about the position change. “Like I said, it was no stress. I’m always ready to go, full tilt.’’

Smith said no starters have been announced and he’s competing with Waynmon Steed, Brooks and Avery Huff at his position.

“We loaded,’’ he said. “We got a whole bunch of linebackers right now. It’s a big room so the main thing is everybody’s contributing and doing their part.’’