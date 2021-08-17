Miami missing multiple starters as practice resumes after first scrimmage of fall camp

Several potential starters were either sidelined or significantly limited for the Miami Hurricanes in their first practice since they held their first scrimmage of training camp Sunday.

Zion Nelson and Nesta Jade Silvera did not participate in at least the first 40 minutes of practice Tuesday. Also, Deandre Johnson and Chantz Williams were limited, and spent at least the first eight periods working on the sidelines at Greentree Practice Fields alongside other limited players.

Miami did not provide an official update or injury status for any players and coach Manny Diaz did not speak to reporters following practice. Reporters were allowed to view the first 40 minutes of practice Tuesday in Coral Gables.

Nelson, who has worked exclusively as the starting left tackle, was also sidelined during media viewing at practice Thursday. Silvera, who started 10 games at defensive tackle last season, was a full participant in practice last week — at least in the portions open to reporters.

With Nelson out, Jarrid Williams moved from right tackle to left tackle and DJ Scaife Jr. played right tackle.

Johnson and Chantz Williams are both competing to start at defensive end — with Johnson likely the No. 14 Hurricanes’ top option at the position — and had been full participants throughout practice in the open viewing windows. Neither were wearing braces or any sort of significant wraps.

Running back Thad Franklin, linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave and cornerback Marcus Clarke also spent the first 40 minutes of practice Tuesday in the sidelined group.

One positive injury development: Running backs Donald Chaney Jr. and Cam’Ron Harris, who wore red non-contact jerseys in practice Thursday, were back in their typical orange jerseys Tuesday.

Monsignor Pace connections

The Hurricanes held their first scrimmage Sunday at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens. The Canes have no current players who graduated from Monsignor Pace, but freshman safety James Williams played there as a freshman and five-star recruiting target Shemar Stewart plays there now.

It makes perfect sense that former UM cornerback star/current UM cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke, a Pace alum, is in with defensive line coach Jess Simpson on the recruiting charge of defensive lineman Stewart. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman is being recruited by several elite programs, including Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

Covid situation

As UM’s opener gets closer, Diaz was asked late Thursday about the COVID-19 situation and if there was any more discussion or emphasis from UM coaches about getting past the 85-percent vaccination threshold to approach 100 percent.

Last year at one point as many as 15 players, not including coaches, missed games because they either had COVID or were in contact protocol.

“We’ve had to change some things we’ve done protocol wise where the unvaccinated players have to go do some different things than the vaccinated players because of what’s going on,’’ Diaz said. “But I don’t look at us as a team success [by] getting to 100. It is important that 85 percent of our guys have had the shots. It’s more than 85 percent.

“Again, what we can do is educate and understand the team concept of it, and go from there.’’

Diaz said the Canes “have to avoid potentially triggering contact tracing.”

“So, some guys while we’re meeting have to watch the meeting on a [video screen], or whatever. Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen outside this building, but there’s got to some different layers to the way things work. Those guys, choices notwithstanding, they’re putting themselves [at risk for] exposure.’’