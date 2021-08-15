Miami quarterback D’Eriq King sharp in Hurricanes’ first fall scrimmage leading to Alabama

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) sets up to pass the ball during drills as the University of Miami opens 2021 fall camp in Coral Gables on Friday, August 6, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes took a significant step toward the 2021 football season Sunday night in their opening fall scrimmage. And judging by the numbers provided by the University of Miami, so did quarterback D’Eriq King.

In his first competitive body of work since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his right knee in the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl, King, according to UM, completed 12 of 16 passes (75 percent) for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Other quick stats:

▪ Freshman receiver Jacolby George caught seven passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

▪ Freshman receiver Romello Brinson caught four passes for 73 yards.

▪ Junior receiver Mark Pope caught three passes for 56 yards.

▪ Oklahoma transfer receiver Charleston Rambo scored a 60-yard, one-handed touchdown.

UM opens the season Sept. 4 against defending champion Alabama in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This story will be updated.

