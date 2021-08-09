Miami’s D’Eriq King signs historic deal, now the college face of NHL Florida Panthers

We know he loves the heat, but not sure about the ice.

The Florida Panthers hockey team has signed a deal with Miami Hurricanes star quarterback D’Eriq King connected to the new laws and NCAA rule that allows college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The Panthers said in a release that King now “becomes the country’s first collegiate athlete to sign an NIL agreement with a professional sports team.’’

From the Panthers’ release: “As part of the endorsement, King will appear at Panthers games and events and work closely with the Panthers digital and social media teams to produce content to engage fanbases across South Florida.

“Additionally, King will work with the Panthers to develop a merchandise collection, co-branded art and his own exclusive BB&T Center concession menu item, which will be available at all Panthers home games and events for the upcoming season.”

The Panthers: “This is just the start for the Florida Panthers ‘FLA Athlete’ program,’’ expected to “expand to include student athletes attending school in Florida.”

When the Miami Herald asked King after Friday’s opening of UM fall camp about his NIL deals, of which he has many, he said, “I’m not even worried about any of that. I’m worried about football. I have a good team.

“Obviously, I still have obligations but I’m focused on football.’’

Will they be able to get him to put on skates? Stay tuned.