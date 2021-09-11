App State’s ‘Mr. 305’ to call plays against Miami’s Diaz — a rare Hispanic college combo

Miami and Boone, North Carolina are far apart in miles, scenery, culture and likely in most ways you might compare the two. But the latter, tucked amid the Blue Ridge Mountains and lush, green woods, has one especially noteworthy connection to the Miami Hurricanes.

When the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) and No. 22 Miami Hurricanes (0-1) kick off at 7 p.m. (ESPNU) in UM’s home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, Canes head coach and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, 47, will be calling plays against his friend and fellow Hispanic Frank Ponce, 50. Ponce was born in Nicaragua and grew up in Miami, where he was a star quarterback at Miami Senior High, and got his coaching start in Miami.

Ponce, lightheartedly referred to in this week’s App State game notes as “Mr. 305 with a nod to rapper Pitbull,’’ is the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Hispanic coaches in college football are still rare.

‘A cool thing’

“Sometimes at the [coaching] convention you will run into some guys,’’ Diaz, whose father Manny is a former Miami mayor and Cuban native, said this week. “It’s a cool thing to see, and something that as time goes on will be less and less rare.

“...Yeah, we’ve known each other for a while,’’ Diaz said of Ponce. “I do consider Frank a friend. He’s a really good football coach. It’s really cool he got his opportunity to be an offensive coordinator. It’s well deserved. I thought he did a really nice job in the opener against East Carolina. So I know it’ll be special for him to come back here to Miami.

“But I would imagine once the game begins, the game is the game.’’

Among his South Florida resume notables, Ponce was the OC at at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in 1992, the QB/wideouts coach at Coral Gables High from 93-96, QB coach at Miami Northwestern in 98, OC/QB coach at Miami Central 99-2000, head coach at Miami Coral Reef 02-03, head coach/OC at Miami Senior High 04-06 and receivers coach at FIU from 07-20012.

Ponce, who helped guide App State to three consecutive Sun Belt Championships during his first stint with the Mountaineers from 2013-18, returned to Boone this past January. He was the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Louisville the past two seasons, when UM defeated the Cardinals 52-27 (2019) and 47-34 (2020).

“I thought he did an incredible job of calling the plays and managing the game,’’ App State coach Shawn Clark said of Ponce’s first time calling plays on the collegiate level in last week’s 33-19 Mountaineers win over East Carolina. “Going back to Miami, he grew up there...[and] is our best recruiter in that area. But if you’ve been in this profession long enough, it’s about what you’ve done for me lately. He’s just excited to play in front of his family and friends.’’

Player connections

The Mountaineers have eight players from South Florida listed on their roster, with three from Northwestern: defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, defensive back Travis McNichols Jr. and running back Nate Noel. Noel rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries last week.

UM’s Northwestern alums include tight end Kahlil Brantly, receiver Romello Brinson, safety Kam Kinchens and linebacker Sam Brooks Jr.

Mountaineer locals also include receivers Christian Wells from University School and Dashaun Davis of Deerfield Beach; and defensive linemen Hansky Paillant out of Hollywood McArthur, Stephen Passeggiata of Wellington and Jordan Earl out of Forest Hill High.