Five-star recruit Jalen Duren has UM on short list. Canes announce nonconference schedule

MaxPreps.com named Jalen Duren the national junior of the year after he led Montverde Academy (Fla.) to a national championship in the 2020-21 season. University of Miami is one of his five finalists. Montverde Athletics

The University of Miami men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game Oct. 20 against Nova Southeastern and is then scheduled to play 11 nonconference games between Nov. 9 and Dec. 20.

Three of those games are against in-state opponents – Central Florida, Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M. Other highlights include a game at Penn State in the Big 10/ACC Challenge, a game against Fordham in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, New York, and games against Dayton and either Kansas or North Texas in the ESPN Events Invitational near Orlando.

“I am excited about the quality nonconference schedule we have in place for this season,” coach Jim Larrañaga said. “These games will help prepare us for the rigorous ACC competition that awaits us on an annual basis in the best league in America. Additionally, along with attending home games, our great fans will have the chance to see us play in two other Florida cities, as well as in New York and Pennsylvania.

The regular season tips off Nov. 9 at home against Canisius.

The Hurricanes then face three consecutive in-state foes, beginning Nov. 13 against UCF in Coral Gables. Miami travels to play at Florida Atlantic three days later, followed by a Nov. 21 home contest versus Florida A&M.

The ESPN Events Invitational begins Nov. 25 with UM against Dayton and then the Canes play either Kansas or North Texas the following day. On the final day of the event, Nov. 28, Miami meets Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona.

Game times and television assignments for the Hurricanes’ 2021-22 schedule, as well as the ACC schedule, will be announced later.

Recruit Jalen Duren to announce Friday

In other team news, five-star recruit Jalen Duren is expected to make his decision on Friday night and Miami is among his finalists, along with Kentucky, Memphis, the NBA G League and the NBL.

The 6-10, 240-pound power forward from Montverde has close ties with new UM assistant coach DJ Irving, who coached Duren on the AAU circuit with Team Final and at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia before he transferred to Montverde.

Duren is scheduled to announce his decision between 6-7:30 p.m. at the Team Final headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Duren spoke to Joe Tipton of on3.com this week and said: “Miami was one of the first schools to offer me, and just having that connection with them. I had a connection with Miami before DJ even got there. DJ going there definitely helped it out. They have a family atmosphere down there. It’s a lot of love. I already know a couple of guys on the team. It’s definitely a great program. They have a good development program, too. Coach L is a great coach.”

2021-22 NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Oct. 20: Nova Southeastern (exhibition)

Nov. 9: Canisius

Nov. 13: UCF

Nov. 16: at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 21: Florida A&M

Nov. 25: vs. Dayton (ESPN Events Invitational – Kissimmee, Fla.)

Nov. 26: vs. Kansas/North Texas (ESPN Events Invitational – Kissimmee, Fla.)

Nov. 28: vs. TBD (ESPN Events Invitational – Kissimmee, Fla.)

Dec. 1: at Penn State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 8: Lipscomb

Dec. 12: vs. Fordham (Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational – Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Dec. 20: Stetson