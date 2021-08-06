Two former blue-chip recruits are no longer on Miami’s roster. Practice still ongoing

Defensive end Cameron Williams and wide receiver Jeremiah Payton, a pair of former four-star recruits who had a possibility of contributing in the 2021 college football season, are no longer on the Miami Hurricanes’ roster on the first day of training camp.

Miami did not give an immediate reason for either player’s removal from the online roster, but neither were at the Hurricanes’ first practice of the season Friday in Coral Gables. Williams is believed to be entering his name into the transfer portal, according to a team source.

Coach Manny Diaz has not yet spoken to reporters.

Payton, who spent part of last season in COVID-19 protocol, was Miami’s top ranked recruit in its Class of 2019, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and Williams was a four-star recruit in Rivals.com’s rankings. Both redshirt freshmen were in position to compete for major playing times in a pair of mostly unproven position groups. Williams even started at defensive end in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl after star defensive linemen Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opted out of the game to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Payton was listed as a co-starter at wide receiver for most of the 2020 college football season, although he played sparingly both last year and throughout his two years with the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver had six catches for 58 yards in 11 games.

Williams had the clearer path to playing time after the departure of Phillips and Roche. Williams, Jahfari Harvey and Zach McCloud were the only defensive ends on the roster with any starting experience, and McCloud’s starts all came at linebacker, with Miami moving him to end because of how thin it is at the position. Even after the addition of transfer defensive end Deandre Johnson, the starting spot opposite the redshirt senior is a wide-open competition and Williams, 6-4 and 240 pounds, recorded nine tackles and 1 1/2 tackles for loss in 10 games last season.

Covid-19 vaccinations

The Hurricanes are now up to at least 85-percent of the team vaccinated in terms of having that many players already receiving their two shots for COVID-19, Diaz told the Miami Herald earlier this week. But they’re still waiting for a bulk of them to be two weeks out from their second shot, he said.

“It’s kind of like a yes and no answer’’ to whether the players have reached the 85-percent threshold, the coach said. “By definition, we’re still a little bit of time away before those guys are two weeks out from their second shot.’’

Medical advisors say the 85-percent threshold would permit the team to go about life as normally as possible. The NCAA released its latest COVID-19 guidelines on Wednesday, with fully vaccinated players and staff members (or those who have been infected in the past 90 days) not required to get tested unless they’re symptomatic or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19. Anyone with a positive test must be isolated for 10 days. No exercise is permitted during isolation.

UM had all its coaches get vaccinated, but any unvaccinated players or staff members could be tested as much as three times a week.