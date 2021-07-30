Podcast: Season preview, Pt. 1 — 4 things we trust (and 4 we don’t) about Miami’s offense

Training camp is a week away, which means it’s time to start previewing the Miami Hurricanes’ upcoming season.

This week, it’s Part 1 of 2 for the Eye on the U podcast’s Miami preview, as David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, break down the Hurricanes’ offense.

It starts and ends with D’Eriq King. The quarterback’s decision last year to return for an extra season immediately vaulted Miami into the national conversation, then the torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl slightly derailed those expectations. It’s why King is the No. 1 thing we trust about the Hurricanes’ offense — and also, sort of, the thing we’re most worried about.

To talk through the whole offense, Wilson and Degnan pick out the four things they trust most about Miami’s offense, and the four things they worry about a little bit more.

Let’s start with this, though: The positives definitely outweigh the negatives with this group and the first half of the episode is all positives. The Hurricanes’ offensive line could be one of the best in the country, they go into the seasons with three running backs they trust and now have a legitimate 1-2 punch atop the depth chart at wide receiver.

In the second half, it’s about those reasons for concern. Who, other than Will Mallory, is going to contribute at tight end? What will Miami do further down the depth chart at wide receiver? Is the run blocking going to catch up to the pass blocking?

All in all, we’re feeling good about the Hurricanes’ offense heading into the 2021 college football season and we’re excited to see it in action once training camp starts next week. Until then, please continue to rate, review and subscribe, and follow along as we get ready for the arrival of football season.