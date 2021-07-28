Miami beats out SEC suitors to land commitment from four-star wide receiver Isaiah Horton

The Miami Hurricanes have finally put together some momentum on the recruiting trail and added a blue-chip wide receiver to their Class of 2022 on Wednesday.

Isaiah Horton orally committed on Miami on Wednesday, announcing his commitment on Twitter after narrowing his choices to four schools in February.

The Hurricanes beat out the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers to land the four-star wide receiver from Oakland in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Horton is the No. 39 wide receiver in the country and No. 8 player in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and helped the Patriots put together an undefeated, state championship-winning season in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver led Oakland with 34 catches for 643 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year, and added 59 rushing yards on three carries. Horton also played some on defense and had 18 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

Horton is the seventh member of Miami’s recruiting class, the fourth blue-chip recruit and the second true wideout, joining three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta. The Hurricanes are recruiting four-star athlete Chris Graves, who plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Fort Myers Bishop Verot, as a cornerback.

It’s also another out-of-state coup for the Miami, which has only one commitment from an in-state prospect and none from South Florida players. The Hurricanes ultimately beat out the Volunteers to pluck Horton out of Tennessee. While Horton took multiple unofficial visits with the Volunteers, Miami hosted the senior’s only official visit last month, which helped vault the Hurricanes into the lead in his recruitment.

Miami’s recruiting class has now more than doubled in size this month and grown from four players to seven since last Wednesday. The Hurricanes landed Graves’ commitment July 9, then locked up three-star tackle Falentha Carswell last Wednesday and secured three-star linebacker Justin Medlock’s commitment Friday.

Miami, however, has also missed out on several major targets this month, including four-star Plantation American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells, four-star Orlando Dr. Phillips linebacker DeMario Tolan and three-star Miami Central tackle Daughtry Richardson, leaving the Hurricanes still outside the top 50 in the national recruiting rankings.