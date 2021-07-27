Miami’s tattooed, terrific punter and standout safety named to preseason All-ACC team

Hurricanes fans know them both well, and both were honored Tuesday when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-ACC Preseason Football Team.

Australian punter Lou Hedley, a tattoo-covered, 6-4, 225-pound redshirt junior regarded as the top returning punter in the nation, joined 6-3, 204-pound redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden on the team.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was runner-up in the ACC Preseason Player of the Year voting, but the winner, North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell, won that honor in a landslide.

King received 11 votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while Howell garned 114.

Preseason honors were awarded through a vote of 147 media members.

Hedley, a native of Mandurah, Australia, has been a gem since he began playing for Miami in 2019. Hedley was one of three national finalists for the Ray Guy Award in 2020, and had the Hurricanes ranked No. 1 in the nation in net punting at 44.9 net yards a punt. He ranked second in the nation in FBS punting at 47.2 yards a punt.

Bolden, who was a semifinalist last year for the Thorpe Award, was selected to the preseason watch list Monday. Bolden led the Hurricanes with 74 tackles last season. He also is a preseason candidate for the Chuck Bednarik Award that goes to the nation’s top defensive player.