He’s never played high school football, but Miami’s flipping for its new tackle commit

Falentha Carswell has never played a down of high school football and didn’t even play much last season for the boys’ basketball team at Washington County in Sandersville, Georgia, but his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes had coaches flipping — at least virtually — about the gem they think they’ve found.

Carswell, who goes by the nickname “Flip,” orally committed to Miami on Wednesday, he told 247Sports.com. The commitment comes less than four months after he landed his first scholarship offer and only about five after he first started to try out football. Despite his inexperience, Carswell is already a three-star tackle and the No. 743 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He also had close to a dozen teams interested in him, including offers from the Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina State Wolfpack and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Miami, however, was the only school Carswell officially visited last month after the Hurricanes offered him one of his first scholarships in April. Miami fell in love with his size — 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds — and athleticism, and made him one of the first offensive linemen the Hurricanes pressed for a commitment this summer.

Carswell is the first lineman in the class and only the fifth commitment overall for Miami. He’s currently the lowest ranked player in the class behind four-star cornerback Khamauri Rogers, four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown, four-star athlete Chris Graves and three-star wide receiver Landon Ibieta.

Carswell’s commitment is also the second of the month for the Hurricanes, who are finally starting to establish some momentum on the recruiting trail after whiffing on a number of targets early in July. Miami missed out on four-star Plantation American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells on July 4 and four-star Orlando Dr. Phillips linebacker DeMario Tolan on July 8, then landed Graves on July 9 and now Carswell on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes are also finalists for a number of prospects slated to make commitments in the next two weeks, including three-star linebacker Justin Medlock on Friday, three-star tackle Daughry Richardson on Sunday and three-star cornerback Nick Cull on July 30.