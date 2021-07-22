Miami Hurricane Avantae Williams, nation’s former No. 1 prep safety, arrested

.On the same day University of Miami coach Manny Diaz and his three star players were repping the new and improved Hurricanes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff, one of their top young safeties was arrested.

The University of Miami released a statement early Thursday that Hurricanes second-year freshman Avantae Williams, who didn’t play last season because of a medical issue, was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The recruiting site 247Sports reported that the arrest was Wednesday night and Williams was charged with “battery/aggravated/of a pregnant victim.”

“He was immediately suspended from all team activities,’’ UM assistant athletic director for communications Camron Ghorbi said in the statement.

Williams was rated the Class of 2020’s No. 1 overall safety by Rivals.com.

Williams, listed as 6-0 and 198 pounds on the roster, is from DeLand. He was a true freshman for Miami this past season but had to sit out because of unspecified medical issues that were flagged during a 2020 preseason exam.

Williams competed in spring practice and posted the following on his Instagram account last March before spring began: “Got cleared on 3/05 that’s hard.’’ A flame emoji came after his declaration.

“It’s so difficult to come your first year and sort of be told that you can’t play and he had to just sort of do nothing for a long time in the fall,” Diaz said before spring practice began, “and then he could kind of do some non-contact, 7-on-7 stuff. Avantae’s such a competitor. He just wants to play.”

James Williams, not related to Avantae, is a true freshman out of Plantation American Heritage who is an incoming 2021 five-star safety that will hit the field when practice begins Aug. 6.

This story will be updated.