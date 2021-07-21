Miami’s Manny Diaz at ACC Kickoff: ‘Our guys have a chip on their shoulders’

Miami Hurricanes receiver Mike Harley boards a plane headed for Charlotte, North Carolina, where Harley, quarterback D’Eriq King and safety Bubba Bolden were to meet the media on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The first Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in two years began Wednesday with coach Manny Diaz and three impeccably dressed Miami Hurricanes stars taking the ballroom stage at the Westin.

Quarterback D’Eriq King, receiver Mike Harley and safety Bubba Bolden, all of them opting to return to college instead of entering the NFL Draft, are saving the green and orange duds for when practice begins the first week of August. Wednesday was meant for being well scrubbed and gabbing with dozens of media members as the UM contingent prepares to embark on the 2021 season that begins Sept. 4 in Atlanta against defending national champion Alabama.

With their media sessions scheduled to continue through the day (more to come later), Diaz and company took some questions from the general media before they were head to another room for more interviews.

Some quick highlights:

▪ Diaz said the veteran “guys came back for the right reasons.”

“They want to see Miami win. We haven’t always had enough strong veteran leadership. “They can help Miami with wins and losses not only this year but in years to come.”

Diaz stressed that the Hurricanes “have to give up less negative plays in the run game’’ and be more explosive down the field” in the passing game.

The coach said he was especially happy with all the veterans who returned: “They’re back for Miami to win,’’ he said, and “set an example.

“From [strength and condition coach] Dave Feeley’s reports this summer, that’s the leadership. They’ve done a phenomenal job in the offseason.’’

“...Our guys have a chip on their shoulders…We weren’t proud of how we finished [8-3] last year.’’

▪ Harley: “I was questioning myself from even coming back’’ but coaches told him he was a few catches away from breaking records. “...I just want to be the leader, the big brother, the receivers never had.’’

Harley said he was “very excited’’ to have full stadium capacity available at Hard Rock Stadium.

King said his goal is to complete at least 65 percent of his passes this season. Last year he hit 64 percent.

King on his name, image and likeness deals: “Football is still the main thing.’’

King on Diaz: “Coach Diaz is a great coach, but before he was a great coach he was a great person. He’s a player’s coach. If he can make anything better for us he’ll do it. He’s just a great man overall.’’

▪ Bolden: “I take pride in getting to the ball first.”

Bolden said he is working on getting new five-star freshman safety James Williams acclimated to the college game.

“The biggest thing with James is his size, his ability to move,’’ Bolden said. “Now on campus getting him adjusted to workouts and time management. As a freshman you’ve got to work your way in. “I’m trying to get him on pace as fast as possible.’’

In regard to being in contention for ACC Player of the Year: “I don’t really look into all that. Let’s keep the main thing the main thing... All those accolades, all those awards come with hard work and dedication.’’