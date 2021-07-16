Podcast: ACC media days are almost here. What are the Miami questions you want answered?

College football conference media days are here, which can only one thing: It’s almost time for football season.

Next week, the Miami Hurricanes will send a contingent up to Charlotte for Atlantic Coast Conference media days and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, will be making the trip, too.

Suddenly, college football season is right around the corner, and Degnan and David Wilson kick off preview season with a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast.

This is an informal one: Media days are typically the first window into teams’ expectations for themselves and one another, which means were about to start really thinking about the outlook of the ACC for 2021. Degnan will head up to North Carolina looking for some initial answers to big-picture questions, like: How’s quarterback D’Eriq King’s knee? What’s going to make this defense better in 2021? How do players feel new name, image and likeness guidelines, and impending College Football Playoff expansion?

There’s also always something to glean from the players teams decide to send to media days. King is going, which seems to bode well for his injury status, and wide receiver Mike Harley and star safety Bubba Bolden are going, too. Unsurprisingly, coach Manny Diaz seems to be entrusting those two as two of his most important leaders for next season.

It’s still the offseason, though, which means we can’t totally get away from the biggest offseason story lines just yet. Recruiting season is still in full swing and the Hurricanes finally landed a blue-chip prospect when four-star cornerback Chris Graves orally committed last Friday. There’s also more name, image and likeness madness to dive into, including American Top Team’s revolutionary deal, the birth of Bring Back the U and a reported six-figure memorabilia contract for star Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

As always, please continue to rate, review and subscribe as we get ready to bring you another season of coverage of Miami football, starting next week with ACC media days.