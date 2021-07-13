Anthony Vilar, who started 131 straight games as a UM infielder, gets drafted as catcher

Anthony Vilar started all 131 games in the last three years for the Miami Hurricanes, playing all over the infield and doing anything Gino DiMare asked of him. The San Diego Padres, though, want him to try playing some catcher.

The Padres picked Vilar with 28th selection in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB draft Tuesday — No. 460 overall — and announced the utility infielder as a catcher when the took him on the third and final day of the draft. If San Diego follows through it’ll be an interesting gambit for Vilar, who always excelled on defense at Miami, while providing a solid bat across Hurricanes’ lineup.

Now he’ll have a decision to make. As a third-day pick with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Vilar could easily opt to return to Coral Gables and try to boost his draft stock after posting a career-worst on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2021.

Vilar was viewed as a borderline draft prospect, not ranked among Baseball America’s top 500 prospects and not mentioned by coach Gino DiMare in his pre-draft media availability Friday, but has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop, while consistently performing solidly at the plate. If he can add catcher to his repertoire, he’ll have an interesting skill set to present to any Major League organization.

Vilar, who was a first-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald as a senior at Miami Westminster Christian, is the third Hurricane to be picked so far in the 2021 draft, joining catcher Adrian Del Castillo and pitcher Jake Smith. Del Castillo was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Competitive Balance Round B after the second round and Smith went to the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round Monday.

Like Del Castillo and so many other Miami hitters, Vilar put together one of his worst statistical seasons in 2021 while the Hurricanes stumbled to an early exit from NCAA tournament. Vilar had a career worst .275 batting average and .391 slugging percentage, although his .398 on-base percentage was an improvement from 2020. After primarily playing shortstop in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season after just 16 games, Vilar mainly played second base in 2021.

The Hurricanes should have at least one more player picked Tuesday as first baseman Alex Toral ranked among the top 500 prospects in the draft. Pitchers JP Gates and Daniel Federman could also get picked Tuesday.