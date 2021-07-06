Local MMA team makes landmark $540,000 total NIL commitment to Miami football players

The NCAA’s new name, image and likeness regulations have been in place for less than a week, so nearly every day is still bringing revolutionary agreement. The Miami Hurricanes, with D’Eriq King’s series of business moves last week, have been at the forefront of the conversation and they are once again with a massive NIL commitment from American Top Team, a local mixed martial arts team and training gym.

American Top Team, which is based out of Coconut Creek, has made a total $540,000 commitment to scholarships athletes on the Miami football team, the MMA team announced Tuesday. American Top Team will offer a $500 monthly contract — worth up to $6,000 for the year — to each of the Hurricanes’ 90 scholarship football players. If every player signs the contract, American Top Team will hand out $540,000.

To administer the deal, American Top Team founder Dan Lambert has created Bring Back The U, a new marketing agency designed to connect businesses with Miami players for NIL opportunities.

“The NIL legislation is an amazing opportunity for businesses and fans to directly impact the lives of these players and the national reputation of our team,” Lambert said in a statement. “I originally planned to just enter into deals with a few players and then it hit me that there is a way bigger play here. With the right contacts, effort and financial commitment, we can reach every player and get this city firmly behind this team where it should be. We can BRING BACK THE U.”

The deal is believed to be the first of its kind and has a chance to be one of the largest agreements between one company and one team’s players. While most contracts signed in the first week of July have been for individual companies to reach marketing agreements with standout players, this is the first known instance of a company partnering with every athlete from a single team and Bring Back The U is unique in its mission to specifically serve as an outside marketing firm for players from a single school.

Former Hurricanes defensive lineman Kendrick Norton, who briefly played for the Miami Dolphins before losing his arm in a 2019 car accident, will serve as Bring Back The U’s vice president of community outreach and help recruit other businesses for NIL deals with Hurricanes players. Jorge Masvidal, a superstar fighter for American Top Team, is also an ambassador for the new company.

“We have something very special that we can do for these athletes and help them get to the next level,” Masvidal said in a video he filmed for Bring Back The U. “Never in their lifetime have they been able to receive these sponsorships. Now we can sponsor these great athletes, win many championships, get the community together and go forward and do some amazing things. I am looking forward to all of the local businesses reaching out and getting these athletes to the next level.”