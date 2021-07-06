Isaiah Wong removes name from NBA Draft, stays with UM Hurricanes for 2021-22 season

Guard Isaiah Wong decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the University of Miami basketball program for at least another year.

Wong, 20, announced after the season that he was entering his name in the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. After doing numerous NBA workouts and interviews, he announced on Instagram his decision to return to UM Tuesday morning. He remains a sophomore, as the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Being in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine. Experiencing workouts and interviews, along with seeing some of the day-to-day life of being a professional, has given me a taste of just how close I am to having that dream come true. With that said—after taking it all in, now armed with the knowledge of what it’s going to take to be the type of candidate I desire—my family and I have decided that I will be returning to Miami to fight for more!”

Wong said he had unfinished business with the Hurricanes. He led the team with 17.1 points per game during the 2020-21 season and averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The Canes went 10-17.

“I’m 100 percent committed to doing what it takes to return this program where it belongs and have the season it deserves. I have no doubt we have the tools needed to make some noise this year. Being a Hurricane is one of my greatest accomplishments and the chance to compete again alongside my teammates and coaches, while developing into who I need to be as a player and leader, is an opportunity I don’t take lightly. Let’s work!”

Coach Jim Larrañaga was delighted with the news.

“Isaiah gained valuable insights from NBA teams while navigating the pre-draft process and learned a great deal that will help him as he pursues his goal of playing at the highest level,” the coach said. “My staff and I will continue to do all we can to help him make that dream a reality. We are thrilled Isaiah, who is a model Hurricane, has decided to come back to Miami next year to build upon the tremendous season he had as a sophomore.”

Wong’s news comes a week after teammate Kam McGusty announced that he is returning for a fourth season at UM after testing the NBA waters. Forward Sam Waardenburg, center Rodney Miller, forward/center Deng Gak, guard Harlond Beverly and forward Anthony Walker are back, as well.

As the transfer portal exploded this offseason, the Hurricanes lost guards Chris Lykes (Arkansas), Earl Timberlake (Memphis) and Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook) and center Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss). Forward Matt Cross transferred to Louisville in the middle of his freshman season.

New players joining the Canes are George Mason transfer Jordan Miller, DePaul transfer Charlie Moore, freshman Jakai Robinson, and freshman Wooga Poplar.