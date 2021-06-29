Kam McGusty puts NBA dream on hold, will return to UM Hurricanes for 2021-22 season

The University of Miami men’s basketball team got good news Tuesday. Kameron McGusty, who was testing the NBA waters, decided to return to school for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard initially put his name into consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, but felt he was better served playing another season with the Hurricanes.

It will be his sixth year in college and fourth at UM, as he transferred from the University of Oklahoma.

“I learned a lot while going through the predraft process with NBA teams and feel the best decision for me is to return to Miami and continue to hone my skills,” he said. “I am excited to improve as a player under Coach L’s [Jim Larranaga’s] guidance, while helping lead this program to wins and getting us back to the postseason. I can’t wait to be back on the court with my teammates at The U.”

McGusty appeared in 48 games through two seasons at UM, with 39 starts. He is averaging 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.

“Going through the NBA predraft process was a beneficial experience for Kam,” Larranaga said. “We are excited he made the decision to return to Miami, not only because he is an excellent player and person, but also so we can help him achieve his professional dreams in the future. We look forward to coaching Kam, a dedicated and committed member of the Miami basketball program, for another season.”

During the 2020-21 season, McGusty posted career bests in points (13.3), assists (2.8) and steals (1.3) per outing, and shot a career-high 44.5 percent from the floor. The Katy, Texas, native earned ACC All-Tournament Second Team accolades.

Guard Isaiah Wong also is exploring NBA options, but has not announced his decision yet.