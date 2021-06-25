Podcast: NIL laws are going to create a mess (and that’s just what the NCAA deserves)

A new era of college football is here. Name, image and likeness laws are going to take effect in July and the NCAA, after years of fighting against athletes trying to profit off their stature, are finally relenting.

It will have wide-range implications — for the Miami Hurricanes and just about every other college powerhouse — and it’s also bound to create a mess. That’s just what the NCAA deserves.

It’s actually a busy week in the world of college football, especially for June, and the Eye on the U podcast is here to break it all down. First, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling against the NCAA, what it will mean for college athletics and Miami, and why the NCAA was so woefully unprepared for this long-inevitable ruling.

Most importantly, what’s the best endorsement deal quarterback D’Eriq King will have lined up by the first day of July, when Florida’s NIL law goes into effect?

NIL laws aren’t the only landscape-altering offseason story line. College Football Playoff expansion is also coming and the sport took the next step toward another inevitable development this week. It might take until 2026, but it seems more likely we could wind up with a 12-team playoff by 2023.

We wrap things up with some Hurricanes-specific news. Paradise Camp is returning Saturday after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s Miami’s biggest recruiting event of the year, but this one is going to be different from past camps. Wilson explains why, and Wilson and Degnan set expectations for always-exciting event.

As always, be sure to rate, review and subscribe. We’ll be back next week to recap Paradise Camp and dive into the immediate implications of NIL laws, and we’ll be with you all throughout college football’s most important offseason in years.