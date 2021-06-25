Paradise Camp means multiple five-star recruits will be at Miami’s marquee event

For the first time in two years, the Miami Hurricanes will get to host their signature annual recruiting event.

Paradise Camp is here and it’ll serve as the capstone to one of the busiest recruiting months in history when Miami welcomes dozens of recruits to campus Saturday for its highest profile camp of the summer.

At least one five-star recruit is expected to be there, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The list of Class of 2023 prospects likely to attend makes up a who’s who of future South Florida stars. It will all coincide with an official visit weekend, too, after the Hurricanes brought a handful of prospects down to Coral Gables on Thursday to spend the weekend around the program.

The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the recruiting landscape means this will still be an unusual Paradise Camp. Here’s what to expect:’

Pace defensive end Shemar Stewart is No. 1 in the state for the Class of 2022. Mario Perez

Shemar Stewart returns to Miami

There might not be a prospect higher on Miami’s wish list than Shemar Stewart, and the Hurricanes have done an exceptional job at getting him around the school throughout June.

The five-star defensive lineman was on campus for Miami’s “First Day Out” cookout June 1, then back on campus June 2. He and his Miami Gardens Monsignor Pace teammates all spent June 13 at Greentree Practice Fields for a 7-on-7 tournament. Now he will be back for a fourth time this month, 247Sports.com reported.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end insists he wants to wait until National Signing Day to make a commitment, but the Hurricanes are putting themselves in excellent position early. He spent June taking unofficial visits with most of his top suitors, including the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, yet he spent more time at Miami than anywhere else. There’s a reason the Hurricanes lead, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Miami feels great about where it stands with Stewart and it will get to keep chipping away this weekend.

The Bulls Tellek Lockette (74) signals a touchdown by Nataniel Noel (2) in the fourth quarter as Miami Northwestern Bulls play Jones Fightin Tigers for the Class 5A FHSAA State Championship at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

The rest of the seniors

In most years, Paradise Camp can serve as a guide to the players the Hurricanes most want in their current recruiting class. This isn’t this case this year.

After a 15-month dead period, most highly coveted seniors are trying to cram in as many official visits as they can throughout June, so they can make oral commitments in July or August. Top Miami targets such as five-star safety Kamari Wilson, four-star defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, four-star safety Markeith Williams and four-star cornerbacks Trequon Fegans, Jacolby Spells and Chris Graves, for example, are all taking official visits elsewhere this weekend.

As a result, the Class of 2022 prospects are mostly players vying for the Hurricanes’ attention — players such as Miami Edison cornerback Elijah Mc-Cantos and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas interior lineman Tellek Lockette, who are both hoping to land a scholarship offers from Miami.

Among those with offers, three-star tight end Trent McGaughey from St. Peters Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the highest ranked, and the Hurricanes are still looking for a tight end in the class. Three-star wide receiver Sean Wilson from Christ the King in Queens, New York, is also making the trip down with an offer already in hand.

Miami will also take a closer look at three-star Edison linebacker Leon Hart, three-star Fort Myers Dunbar linebacker Avian Rice and unranked Miramar safety Darius Thomas. Hart and Rice already hold offers, while Thomas is still waiting on one after having a private workout with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson on June 13.

Three-star Miami Columbus quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a first-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald this year, will also be in attendance. The Hurricanes have not offered him and are unlikely to with four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown already committed.

Is anyone on commitment watch?

There’s no one obvious to watch for as a potential commitment this weekend, with most of Miami’s top targets visiting elsewhere and eyeing commitment dates later in the summer.

Stewart is the only major 2022 target slated to be at the camp and doesn’t plan to commit anytime soon.

However, the Hurricanes inevitably will hand out offers at this camp — or make oral offers committable — and a newly offered recruit could jump at the opportunity and commit on the spot. Miami coaches would need to be blown away by a player they’ve been itching to get a look at. Often, this is an out-of-state prospect the Hurricanes are just getting familiar with.

It happened last time there was a Paradise Camp in 2019. Miami invited Chris Washington to the camp, offered him a scholarship less than a week ahead of time, then landed a commitment from the offensive lineman after the camp wrapped up and he impressed coaches. This is the closest blueprint to follow for the Hurricanes to add to their recruiting class this weekend.

An underclassmen showcase at Miami

Miami has taken it slow with the 2023 recruiting class so far. That could change this weekend.

With seniors strewn across the country for their final visits before a new dead period begins Monday, Paradise Camp will mostly be a showcase for juniors and underclassmen.

Three-star Miami Central wide receiver Lamar Seymore, the younger brother of offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, could be the only Hurricanes commit at the camp, and he’s only a small sliver of the mass of 2023 talent expected Saturday.

The headliner is Jayden Wayne, a five-star defensive lineman from Lincoln in Tacoma, Washington, with nearly 30 offers. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton will also be coming from out of state, as will four-star safety Sylvester Smith and four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Most importantly, Miami can start to make an impression on the loaded local 2023 class. The coronavirus pandemic meant most of these juniors haven’t had much of a chance to get a look at the Hurricanes in person and this will be Miami’s best chance yet to interact with them. The list includes four-star Miami Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown, four-star Edison wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, four-star Fort Lauderdale Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams, four-star Miami Gardens Norland running back Javin Simpkins and four-star Miami Florida Christian cornerback Antonio Robinson. Other in-state players include four-star John Carroll Catholic defensive lineman Wilky Denaud and four-star Orlando Edgewater athlete Cedric Baxter Jr.

From the Class of 2023, Monsignor Pace quarterback Adrian Posse, Monsignor Pace wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Monsignor Pace athlete Joshisa Trader, Benjamin quarterback Tyler Aronson, Benjamin running back Chauncey Bowens, Edison running back Gerald Modest, Miami Killian defensive lineman Dylan Stephenson, Columbus defensive lineman Daylen Russell, Columbus linebacker TJ Capers, and St. Thomas Aquinas wide receivers Chance Robinson and Earl Kulp will all be there, and all have offers.

Former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Michael Irvin (1985-1987) speaks to top recruiting targets for UM during the annual Paradise Camp at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables, Florida on Sunday, June 22, 2019. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

The celebrity coaches

Even when the recruiting news might not deliver, Paradise Camp entertains with its loaded roster of guest coaches.

The Hurricanes have as good an alumni list to pick from as almost anyone and they take advantage of it every year. This one is no exception.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin will be there. Recent first-round picks Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips will, too.

Miami could have three Hall of Famers on campus, plus dozens of other current and former NFL players in attendance to coach.