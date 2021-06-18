Podcast: What CFP expansion means for Miami. And takeaways from Jacurri Brown interview

It’s finally happening: The College Football Playoff is on the verge of expanding, and it’s a good thing for the Miami Hurricanes.

By the end of next week, the CFP could be a 12-team tournament and we can finally, truly start thinking about Miami getting into the playoff.

Needless to say, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, are excited about this development, even if the jump from four to 12 seems to be happening pretty fast.

No matter. What’s important is the amount of truly meaningful games this decision will add to the calendar. Not only would the Hurricanes have made the Playoff in 2017 if there was a 12-team format, but Miami’s meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the regular-season finale last year — we’re sure you have tried to block it out — would have effectively been a CFP play-in game with the Hurricanes sitting at No. 10 for the meeting.

Of course, this is only good in theory. It only matters if Miami can finally assert dominance in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division and get to this elusive ACC Championship matchups against the Clemson Tigers, which is something the Hurricanes haven’t done nearly enough in the Playoff era. While Miami should benefit from expansion, Manny Diaz might not. How hot will the coach’s seat get if he can’t even get the Hurricanes into a 12-team tournament sometime soon?

Playoff expansion is only one story occupying space this June. Recruiting is still king and in full swing with colleges across the country hosting official visitors for the first time in more than 15 months and perhaps no one had a bigger weekend than Miami, which brought a dozen recruits to campus, including a five-star defensive lineman and its four-star quarterback commit.

Degnan talked with Jacurri Brown this week and the senior, who’s the No. 12 quarterback prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2022, revealed the infectious personality the Hurricanes are falling in love with, but is his desire to take other visits a concern? We know Miami won’t be happy about it.

As always, please continue to rate, review and subscribe because we have episodes coming all offseason. The next weeks should be busy, too, with Playoff expansion poised to become official and Paradise Camp on the horizon.