He’s HBK for ‘Heartbreak Kid,’ and this Miami QB commit gave his heart to Hurricanes

The first thing you should know about 17-year-old quarterback Jacurri Brown, the soon-to-be high school senior who intends to eventually win the starting job for the Miami Hurricanes, is how to pronounce his name.

Pronounce It JaCARi, like the vehicle you drive — not Jacory, like UM’s former quarterback from 2008 to 2011; and not JaCURRY, the way you might initially guess because phonetically it could sound like the spice often served in cuisine from India.

“I know,’’ Brown said with a laugh during a Monday phone conversation with the Miami Herald. “Every time I ask my mom about it she gets defensive.’’

No matter how you pronounce it, the name signifies an elite, dual-threat four-star signal-caller who plays for the Lowndes High Vikings in Valdosta, Georgia, and committed to the Hurricanes recruiting Class of 2022 in late March.

Brown had his first official visit to the campus last weekend after two earlier unofficial visits, and South Florida once again made quite an impression on the 6-4, 208-pound quarterback who might have gained a pound or two after some significant eating.

“I had lobster for the first time,’’ Brown said of his surf and turf dinner at The Rusty Pelican on Key Biscayne. “I always eat crabs — big on seafood. But I never had lobster before. It was all this fancy stuff on mashed potatoes and asparagus.

“The weekend blew my mind. Amazing. A really good vibe. All the coaches are connected — a family vibe. I like that coach Manny Diaz is a Miami kid and has roots in Miami. I like the weather. It’s pretty toasty in South Georgia, but Miami is more humid. It makes my hair feel better, honestly.’’

Brown said when he and Diaz were alone in Diaz’s car en route to an event, he noticed the massive cruise ships and told Diaz “it would be cool to invest in one” when he’s older. “Coach Diaz said, ‘Yeah, but you’d need money for it. That will come.’ ’’

Some tidbits you might not know about Brown: He has an electric guitar that he has been learning to play since Christmas. His favorite movie is “American Sniper.” He used to box “a lot” but he doesn’t anymore because it takes up too much time. His nickname since middle school has been HBK — “Heartbreak Kid,’’ he said, “just like” retired professional wrestler “Shawn Michaels.’’ He likes to go fishing and is invigorated by the lush Miami landscape.

“I’m a nature-type guy,’’ Brown said. “I loved seeing iguanas and trying to get close to them. That was kind of exciting. Seeing the city at night, the beautiful water, the beautiful females. Yeah, it was a great trip.’’

Some things you might know: Brown, who has been starting at Lowndes since early in his freshman season, led the Vikings to the state semifinals last season when he completed 88 of 184 passes (47.8 percent) for 1,437 yards and 14 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He rushed for 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns for a 5.8-yards-per-carry average.

As a sophomore, Brown passed for 1,340 yards (56.3 percent) and 10 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and rushed for 1,561 yards (7.6-yard average) and 20 touchdowns.

He said he ran a lot before coach Jamey DuBose arrived at Lowdes last season. DuBose said he converted the offense to a high-tempo, no-huddle spread similar to the one UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee brought to Miami last season.

“I’ve always been able to run pretty easily,’’ said Brown, who noted he was timed at 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash last March at the Elite 11 regional camp. “But I’d rather throw touchdowns.”

‘Dynamic’ player

DuBose described Brown as “a dynamic player who takes coaching well and has a great personality.”

“Guys just respond to Jacurri and rally around him,’’ the coach told the Herald. “His underneath and intermediate throws probably need a little work, but I’ll go ahead and say this: He’s not going to Miami to back someone up, I promise you. He’s going to Miami to win the job.’’

Keep in mind that Brown, as of Tuesday one of only two commits for UM’s 2022 class, is not a Hurricane until he signs his Letter of Intent in December, when he says he intends to officially join the class and arrive in January in time for spring practice as an early enrollee.

As for winning the quarterback job, UM freshman Jake Garcia, who knows Brown well because Garcia formerly was enrolled at nearby Valdosta High before he withdrew and transferred to Grayson, surely has other ideas. That also goes for second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke. Brown said when he committed that he hopefully wins the Heisman Trophy, along “with a natty” to add to UM’s other five national titles.

Brown has jumped headfirst into recruiting mode by communicating often with top prep talent considering the Hurricanes. “The class just can’t be about you,’’ he said. “You want guys to grind like you and want the same things you want and are going to be on the same level of play or even better. You’ll see some guys committing soon.’’

From Gators to Canes

Brown chose Miami over his lifelong favorite Florida Gators when former UF assistant Brian Johnson became the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach. He also was considering Texas A&M, Auburn and Arizona State. He said he’s “locked into UM,’’ though he said those other schools still talk to him and could even get one of the five official visits the NCAA allows.

“But those conversations haven’t been made yet,’’ he said.

The only way he would even think of decommiting, he added, is if there were a major change in the UM coaching staff.

“I’ve fallen in love with Miami more than once,’’ Brown said. “I’m not going anywhere.’’

Brown describes himself as “a playmaker’’ who is “creative” and has keen awareness. “And when things go wrong, I’m calm with it. I’m not a rah-rah or talking-junk guy. I’m chill, but vocal when leading my team. I need to improve in my consistency and being more polished, and obviously get better reading defenses.’’

Brown met with current UM quarterback D’Eriq King, who told him that if he wanted to “win over the team,’’ the “most important thing is how hard I work even before I throw a football.’’

Film study and bowling

The recruiting trip to remember included bowling with host Cane Don Chaney Jr., a walk through South Beach and an early morning one-on-one film session with offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who showed him UM’s offense during King’s nationally heralded game against North Carolina State.

“I might be back for Paradise Camp,’’ Brown said of UM’s well-known event this summer that draws some of the nation’s top recruits and former Miami greats.

One place he will also be: at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Miami’s Sept. 4 season opener — Brown’s 18th birthday — against defending national champion Alabama. On Aug. 21, Brown will begin his final high school season against Walton in the Corky Kell Classic at the same NFL stadium.

“It should be fun,’’ he said.