Podcast: Fixing Miami baseball. And Hurricanes get ready for a massive recruiting weekend

An eternally frustrating season for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team ended with a whimper and, now, question marks.

The offense never lived up to expectations. The freshmen were good, but not quite good enough to carry a group of underwhelming upperclassmen to super regionals. Miami could never pitch well enough to make up for everything else going wrong. Gino DiMare summed it up well when he said the team “underachieved” in 2021.

It all sends the Hurricanes into the offseason with serious question marks, and the Eye on the U podcast takes some time this week to try to reset expectations and examine what’s going wrong with Miami baseball. David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, talk about what worked, what didn’t and what needs to change ahead of the 2022 college baseball season.

With that, we officially head into the Hurricanes offseason, but it doesn’t mean things aren’t busy around Coral Gables. Recruiting season is in full swing for the football program with more than half a dozen recruits taking official visits last weekend and at least a dozen more set to be in South Florida this weekend.

By all accounts, Miami is happy with the way recruiting is going, but where are the commitments? It’s a weekly tradition now where we assure you not to panic, but it might actually be time to start picking up some pledges in the next few weeks. The bigger run, though, will have to wait until July.

Above all else, recruiting season has just been refreshing. Wilson spent all day at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility and Greentree Practice Fields on Sunday for a Manny Diaz Football Camp and he recounts what it’s like to be on a college campus now with the COVID-19 pandemic waning.

(Spoiler: It’s a whole lot of fun.)