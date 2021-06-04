Miami baseball, behind sparkling freshman, rises to occasion and opens with regional win 

The Miami Hurricanes did what they had to do Friday in their NCAA regional opener in Gainesville — but they could barely catch their collective breath.

Behind an exceptional performance by right-handed true freshman Alejando Rosario, another clutch save by All-American closer Carson Palmquist and excellent fielding by the Canes, No. 2 regional seed UM defeated No. 3 South Alabama 1-0 to advance to a winner’s bracket game against USF at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 15 national seed and No. 1 regional seed Florida Gators, playing on their home field, were upset 5-3 by No. 4 regional seed USF in Friday’s first game, sending the Gators the losers’ bracket. The Gators (38-21) will face South Alabama (33-21) at noon Saturday.

Rosario (6-4, 5.21 ERA) had a superb performance in his first start in an NCAA regional, keeping South Alabama scoreless in his 6 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five before he was replaced by Daniel Federman to finish out the seventh

Canes All-American closer Carson Palmquist entered the game in the eighth, and immediately walked Hunter Donaldson. Santi Montiel’s sac bunt sent Donaldson to second for Palmquist to face the Jaguars’ top hitter Ethan Wilson, who flied out deep to left field. Michael Sandle then grounded out to third to end the threat.

Palmquist, the nation’s No. 2 saves leader, earned his 14th save of the season.

UM opened the scoring in the fifth with a single to left by Dominic Pitelli before true freshman CJ Kayfus, starting in only his eighth collegiate game, was hit by a pitch above the corner of his mouth. Several minutes passed while UM trainer Vinny Scavo tended to the bleeding cut. After Kayfus went back into the dugout to change his jersey, the Jaguars brought in reliever Jackson Boyd to replace starter Tyler Lehmann (one earned run on four hits and four walks, with two wild pitches and a hit batter).

Anthony Vilar then laid down a beautiful sac bunt, sending Pitelli to third and Kayfus to second. Yohandy Morales walked to load the bases for Adrian Del Castillo, who flied deep to center to score Del Castillo for a 1-0 Miami lead. Christian Del Castillo sent a searing ground ball that hugged the first-base-line, but Kaleb DeLa Torre made an exceptional defensive play to save two runs and end the inning.

The Jaguars came close, but not close enough, with two outs in the sixth. Kayfus, his mouth looking increasingly bruised, misplayed a deep fly to right by Michael Sandle and let it drop for a triple. But Rosario proceeded to strike out cleanup hitter Hunter to end the inning.

The Hurricanes stranded seven runners in the first five innings, including two in the eventful fifth.

▪ In the Austin Regional, which is matched up against Miami’s bracket, No. 1 regional seed/No. 2 national seed Texas dominated No. 4 regional seed Southern 11-0. Austin’s No. 2 regional seed Arizona State met No. 3 Fairfield at night. The eventual Austin Regional winner will meet the Gainesville Regional winner next weekend, likely in Austin, in one of eight super regionals around the nation.