Hurricanes fans indebted to these legends who were just added to Hall of Fame ballot

Two Miami Hurricanes legends and a national championship coach were added this week to the list of prominent names on the 2022 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Ken Dorsey, offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie and former University of Miami coach Larry Coker now have an opportunity to join a list of illustrious former Hurricanes already in the Hall.

Dorsey, 40, now the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills, is the 2002 first-team All-American who lead the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season in 2001 — UM’s last of five national championships. He is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (third in 2001, fifth in 2002), two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Award winner. Dorsey, the winningest quarterback in UM history (38-2), led the Canes to a 34-game inning streak. He set eight UM career records, including total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts in completing 222 of 393 passes for 3,369 yards and 28 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions in 2002.

McKinnie, 41, is a two-time first-team All-American who won the 2001 Outland Trophy as college football’s top interior lineman. He won every conceivable award a lineman could garner, as he did not allow a quarterback sack during his entire UM career (1999 redshirted and played in 2000 and 2001).

Coker, who will turn 73 in late June, was the head coach at UM from 2001 through 2006, tallying a 60-15 record and leading the Canes to their last national title against Nebraska at the 2002 Rose Bowl after the 2001 season. He became the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948.

The two former Canes players join an illustrious Miami Hurricanes College Football Hall of Fame roster that includes 2021 inductee linebacker Dan Morgan as well as legends Ted Hendricks, Don Bosseler, Arnold Tucker, Bennie Blades, Gino Torretta, Russell Maryland, Vinny Testaverde and Ed Reed.

The UM coaches in the College Football Hall include Dennis Erickson, Andy Gustafson, Jack Harding and Jimmy Johnson.