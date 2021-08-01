Miami Hurricane Gil Frierson and young Frank Gore cousins, pals with hearts in Grove

Surrounded by youngsters running every which way and tossing around footballs, University of Miami striker Gilbert Frierson was energized and at peace Saturday at the place where he first learned to play the sport.

“This is special to me and my friend both because we grew up at this park,’’ Frierson, 22, said as he scanned the field at Armbrister Park in Coconut Grove, just six days before UM fall camp was set to open. “It didn’t look like this with the nice turf, but my very first time playing and putting on a helmet was right here.

“It’s big for me to be able to come back and give back to my community and spread the love. I’m super excited to interact with the kids.’’

Frierson’s “friend’’ is also his cousin, Frank Gore Jr., the son of Miami Hurricanes/NFL legend Frank Gore. The younger Gore, 19, going into his second season at Southern Miss, is a running back like his dad, 38, who has rushed for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns in 16 NFL seasons. On Saturday, Frank Jr. and Frierson put on the Young Legends Co-Camp as a community service project tied to their name, image and likeness business ventures with First Round Management marketing agents Malki Kawa, Peter Ariz and former Hurricanes receiver Shawn O’Dare.

Dozens of school-aged youth players began registering for the camp early Saturday, with their parents trying to escape the intense heat under the canopy of park trees. The youngsters were treated to a picnic lunch of grilled chicken, hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and slushies. Everyone got a T-shirt and school book bag.

Frierson and Gore didn’t earn any money for the event, and even put some of the money they’ve earned from their NIL events into the camp, Kawa said.

“Super gratifying,’’ Kawa said.

Teaching and giving back

Frank Gore Jr. is shown at his Young Legends one-day instructional camp on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Armbrister Park in Coconut Grove. He ran the camp with Miami Hurricanes striker Gilbert Frierson. Susan Miller Degnan

“We want to show them some new things and teach them to work hard and give back,’’ said Gore Jr., who rushed for 708 yards (5.85 yards a carry) and two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles last season. “This makes me feel great.’’

Frierson, entering his fourth season as a repeat redshirt sophomore because of the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA in light of the coronavirus pandemic, was UM’s second leading tackler last season with 53 total tackles. He had nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and fumble recovery.

“Camp starts next week so we’ll probably just hang out during the week,’’ Frierson said. “But other than that we’re focusing up and trying to get mentally right. We’re just ready to play together again.’’